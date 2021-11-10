Youth Outreach Worker Julio Cobb-Hernandez, center, with co-workers Paola Escobedo (left) and Jesica Campos (right), visited Hood River Middle School Oct. 19 and Hood River Valley High School Oct. 21 (pictured) to make pronoun buttons for students.
“It was such an honor to put this together because a little drop of support and awareness can make the biggest impact on these students’ lives,” said Cobb-Hernandez. Students have requested a repeat event, which he plans to schedule sometime after winter break.
“Julio was hearing from the students he works with at Hood River Middle School and Hood River Valley High School that they were having a hard time with friends and fellow students respecting their pronouns,” said Next Door Inc. Development Officer Justine Ziegler. “Julio was able to secure a button making machine and worked with students and fellow Youth Outreach Workers to make and distribute more than 400 buttons, in English and Spanish, during lunchtime. Pronoun buttons are something our staff have and wear as well,” she added. “Being able to help young people feel validated in their gender identities is crucial in fulfilling The Next Door’s vision of a supportive community where all are safe, healthy, and valued.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.