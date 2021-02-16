Soroptimist International of Mt. Adams is hosting a community paper shred fundraising day on Saturday, Feb. 27 from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the White Salmon Columbia Bank parking lot. Residents and small businesses may bring up to five banker size boxes (or the equivalent of that size in other containers) of paper to be shredded by Shred Northwest’s on-site shred truck. Suggested donation is $7.50 per box.
Users must remove paper clips and staples, and the event is first-come, first-serve; the truck will leave when it is full. All participants are required to wear masks, and the club is also selling masks for $10.
Proceeds of the fundraiser will support Soroptimist’s Youth Citizenship Awards, given annually by the club to young women graduating from high schools in the club’s service area (Columbia, Trout Lake, Glenwood, Klickitat, Lyle and Stevenson). For several years, the club has given merit awards to support the recipients’ pursuit of higher education. The award is based on the applicants’ community service involvement, and efforts to contribute to their families, local communities, and the world.
Soroptimist, a 501c3 nonprofit, is a global volunteer organization that provides women and girls with access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment. To donate, visit soroptimist-international.mybigcommerce.com and click the donation button to donate, or mail a check to Soroptimist Int’l. of Mt. Adams, P.O. Box 152, White Salmon WA 98672.
For more information about the event, contact Kim Larsen at 509-493-1669.
