As editor of the Columbia Gorge News, I’m sometimes asked why we print a specific letter the reader finds deeply offensive.
It’s a good question, and I understand the reader’s consternation.
We review every letter according to our published policies. Those policies are weighted toward allowing our readers to speak freely on topics they believe are important.
The staff of the Columbia Gorge News also find some of the letters we publish deeply offensive — but we believe it is important our readers recognize that such views are held and could be acted on, not just “out there” somewhere but here in the Gorge.
Hiding such views in an attempt to shield our readers from offensive viewpoints can only allow those views to grow and fester unchallenged — better to engage these ideas in an open, public forum.
The best response to an offensive letter is the expression of your alternative viewpoint.
•••
No letter policy is perfect — I’ve been adjusting ours for years — and a reader recently pointed out a problem: They were deeply offended by a letter, but feared retaliation should they express that offense in a signed letter.
It’s a growing problem, as civility gives way to anger and division. We do not publish anonymous letters, so what’s to be done? I will pass on their concerns, as I understand and share them:
The letter in question involved a reworking of The Lord’s Prayer in which the author focused the prayer not on “Our father who art in heaven” but upon former president Donald Trump as recipient of the prayer.
The desecration of the prayer and the deification of Trump were equally alarming to the reader, who was deeply offended.
•••
I’ve greatly appreciated the many letters to the editor submitted by readers over the years. Newspapers offer an opportunity for community dialogue, a forum where anyone can agree or disagree, oppose or support, share facts or ask questions.
We reject few letters — and no rejection was based on a letter’s political flavor or policy stance.
Because regardless of who you are, or what you stand for, we welcome your voice at Columbia Gorge News!
•••
Want to write a letter?
Columbia Gorge News encourages readers to submit letters to the editor for the weekly opinion page. Letters on all topics are welcome.
Writers must include their name and hometown (for publication) and daytime phone number (for verification, not for publication). Letters from an agency or group must be credited to the author or a contact person. Anonymous letters are not accepted. Letters from beyond our readership areas are not accepted.
Letters must be 350 words or fewer; generally, the briefer the message, the better. Opinion pieces longer than 350 words may be published as a guest commentary at the discretion of the editor, email to Letters@columbiagorgenews.com for consideration.
Letters are published as space allows, and efforts are made each week to provide as much space as possible. Deadline for letters is noon the Friday prior to publication. Letters are limited to one per calendar month.
We reserve the right to edit or reject any letter.
•••
Letters must be civil.
Vulgar or inappropriate language will not be considered, nor malicious, false or misleading statements.
Letters attacking an individual, rather than an expressed opinion, are not acceptable. Letters attacking a class of people based on their race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability or age will also be rejected.
Letters criticizing a particular business over a particular complaint or grievance will not be considered.
The opinions expressed in letters are “Your Voice,” and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Columbia Gorge News, its staff, publisher or advertisers.
Letters may be submitted online at www.ColumbiaGorgeNews.com: Scroll to the bottom of the page and select “Submission Forms,” then select “Letter to the Editor.” Letters also may be sent directly via email to letters@columbiagorgenews.com.
