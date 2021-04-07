Staying strong can mean many things — physically, psychologically, emotionally strong. We’ve heard from the experts that exercise is one of the important ways we can maintain fitness, health and vitality. But finding the right program that fits our lifestyle and abilities as we age can be very challenging.
Locally, a national program called Strong Women/Strong People (developed by Tufts University, designed for people middle-aged and older, and supported by Oregon State University Extension) has been the answer for many older adults seeking a way to exercise safely in a non-competitive setting. The strength-training program is led by trained volunteers, using hand and ankle weights. Classes are offered throughout the Mid-Columbia Gorge, on both sides of the river.
If you ask any of the people who have participated in the Strong Women Program for many years, they will likely say the reason they attend is because it helps them gain strength, flexibility and balance — all important to maintain a healthy body, a sense of well-being, and actively preventing falls. A story told by many who attend Strong Women classes is the number of times they’ve started exercise regimens only to stop after a period of time; they don’t keep it up! Why, then, do people continue to attend weekly Strong Women classes year after year? The sometimes-hidden factor that keeps people coming back is the comradery of the group, and humor — we laugh, share local happenings, and connect with one another in numerous ways. Friendships are born!
We’ve also heard from numerous participants that exercising with the group has made rehabilitation from surgery (knee or hip replacements, rotator cuff repairs) or injuries much faster. Physicians have commented how well surgery was tolerated due to being in better shape in advance. Physical therapists have also taken an interest and referred patients to the program, after seeing how well others have recovered from injuries or age-related ailments. Some have noted that many of the Strong Women exercises are the same ones they recommend.
Participating in Strong Women classes can help alleviate depression caused by a variety of other life events. Loss of physical function, memory loss, loss of loved ones all can lead to depression. For example, a participant was referred to Strong Women by a behavioral therapist. The participant was hesitant to attend, but after several classes she became engaged with the group, laughing and enjoying herself, even while exercising! The group effect is powerful, and tangible.
Last March, the in-person Strong Women classes came to an end due to the pandemic. We all knew that it would be our last time meeting in person for an indefinite period, so we grabbed the weights appropriate for each of us and took them home. We would exercise at home on our own, right? Wrong! Well, at least for a lot of us.
In April, recognizing we would really miss our Strong Women friends and lose fitness, several Strong Women leaders decided to hold our classes online via Zoom. Class participants enthusiastically embraced this new meeting platform and were happy to stay connected despite physical distancing.
As the months passed, more and more people joined our virtual exercise class. Several people who had moved from the area were able to participate in the class once again. As the year wore on, more class leaders from our area started to lead via Zoom, offering greater choice and flexibility for participants. Through word-of-mouth, others from within Oregon and several from other states have joined in — an unexpected benefit from meeting virtually.
With the vaccination rollout in full swing, we will at some point meet again in person. Until then, we’ll continue to exercise via Zoom — staying strong and connected!
For more information about the Strong Women/People Program, you can find it at extension.oregonstate.edu/strongwomen.
