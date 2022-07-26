HOOD RIVER — Bridge engineers and inspection crews from ODOT contractor David Evans & As…
Bingen-White Salmon Police, July 11-17
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Driving while suspended (one) and warrant (two).
Notable incidents
Two motor vehicle crashes: Both were non-injury, and one involved two vehicles.
One theft: The investigation is ongoing for a theft reported in White Salmon.
Six animal reports: Two cases were reported to other agencies; one instance was a sick animal who was deceased when located.
Hood River Police, July 10-16
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: driving under the influence of intoxicants (three), driving while suspended (one), violation of a restraining order (one), theft (one) and warrant (six).
Notable incidents:
Three thefts: Shoplifting at Walmart and purse from the hospital. In one incident, a Washington woman was cited and released for shoplifting at a local store.
Officers investigated a case where an adult female was tattooing minor juveniles. The female was cited and released to appear in Circuit Court at a later time.
Four DUII arrests: In one incident, a Hood River resident was arrested for DUII-alcohol; BAC registered almost three times the legal limit.
Hood River County Sheriff, June 28 to July 20
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Criminal mischief (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (three), driving while suspended or revoked (two), exposure (one), failure to yield entering roadway (one), false information to an officer (one) and warrant (12).
Notable incidents:
Five motor vehicle crashes: In one incident, a driver was cited for failure to yield entering roadway after a two vehicle, non-injury crash at Fourth and Baseline in Parkdale June 28. In another, injuries were reported in a two vehicle crash July 16 on Highway 281. Following a motor vehicle crash on Dee Highway July 17, a Hood River male was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Seven thefts: Several hundred dollars was reported to have been stolen from a vehicle parked at the Dry Creek Trail in Cascade Locks July 3. Other items included two instances of stolen catalytic converters, fraudulent use of a social security number and bank information, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, items from a vehicle, and stolen car keys
Deputies contacted a subject in Parkdale regarding two dogs attacking and killing several sheep June 28.
A male who was looking into a bathroom window at a woman showering, while masturbating, was arrested by deputies June 30.
Six search and rescue calls: Deputies responded to a report of a male who had fallen from a ledge near Lookout Mountain June 29. The subject was located by law enforcement and transported to the location of medial units. On June 30, deputies coordinated a search and rescue for a distressed kiteboarder on the Columbia. On July 2, deputies assisted Clackamas County with a rescue on the south side of Mount Hood, and on July 6, conducted a mission to rescue a lost hiker. Two hikers lost overnight were rescued July 10; minor injuries were reported. On July 13, two female subjects were located at Tucker Park after a search and rescue call July 13; they were located in an area of rapids, unable to get to shore. Crag Rats, PNW SAR, and medics all assisted in the rescue. On July 14, a missing hiker was reported in the Elk Meadows area.
A male was cited for criminal mischief after deputies received a report he was throwing rocks at vehicles on Eastside Road July 13.
The Dalles Police, July 15-21
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Assault (two), criminal mischief (one), disorderly conduct (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (one), escape (one), hit and run (one), parking violation (one), theft (two), trespass (four), trespass (two), violation of a no-contact order (one) and warrant (6).
Notable incidents
Four motor vehicle crashes: All non-injury.
Four hit and runs: In one incident, a female was lodged at NORCOR for hit and run; BAC registered .29%.
Eighteen thefts: Items included two packages in separate incidents, cans from the animal shelter, catalytic converter, three vehicles, a U-Haul trailer, burglary to a storage unit and four reports of shoplifting.
A pouch containing drugs was found on Kelly Avenue on July 20 and taken to the police department for destruction.
A male was stopped on Sixth and Mt. Hood streets for driving in the wrong lane July 21 just after midnight. He was determined to be impaired and arrested and taken to NORCOR. BAC registered .32%. He was taken to MCMC to be medically cleared before being lodged at NORCOR for DUII-alcohol.
Wasco County Sheriff, July 15-21
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Abandoning a vehicle on a public road (one), criminal mischief (one), driving while suspended (one), harassment (one), livestock at large (three), menacing (one), speeding (two), unlawful use of a firearm (one), and violation of a no-contact order (one).
Notable incidents
Four thefts: One incident involved a credit card opened in a subject’s name (ID theft), and another with two stolen checks being used at a store (fraud).
Oregon State Police
On July 16 at midnight at Cascade Avenue and Rand Road, Hood River, OSP troopers responded to assist Hood River Police Department in locating a vehicle that had been stolen minutes earlier. A trooper located the vehicle and began to follow without lights, giving HRPD updates on the location. The vehicle turned towards an HRPD officer and the other trooper at a high rate of speed. The trooper had to make defensive maneuvers to avoid being hit head on. The officer began pursuing the vehicle and the first trooper joined the pursuit to assist a solo officer. The vehicle went onto a dead end and turned around, nearly hitting the trooper, who was outside of his vehicle. The vehicle then drove through a yard. The other trooper engaged in pursuit for the vehicle driving recklessly and not showing any signs of stopping the driving behavior. Th driver had also recklessly endangered two troopers and an officer. The vehicle turned from May Street onto 12th Street, driving in the wrong direction. The trooper stopped pursuit and set up in the area in case the vehicle doubled back. A short time later, HRPD officers advised the vehicle had crashed into a tree at 17th and B streets. The driver attempted to run from the vehicle on foot with a broken femur. He was taken into custody for multiple charges. The driver said he likes to steal vehicles when high on methamphetamine.
On July 18 at approximately 7:50 p.m., The Dalles Police Department received a report of a vehicle stolen from Domino’s Pizza. The owner of the stolen vehicle was able to track it and relayed the information to law enforcement. A trooper overtook the vehicle on I-84 at milepost 122 in Gilliam County and provided the info to Gilliam County Sheriff's Office, who set up in the area. The vehicle sped up in an attempt to elude. The vehicle was later successfully spiked near milepost 155. The driver drove through a fence and into a field, then attempted to flee on foot. The driver was eventually apprehended and admitted to stealing the vehicle to get to Hermiston while withdrawing from fentanyl; troopers learned she had been arrested for driving under the influence the previous night and released from NORCOR. The driver was transported to the hospital in The Dalles for evaluation; she was medically cleared and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, attempting to elude a police officer in a vehicle, reckless driving, attempting to elude a police officer on foot, and escape III. The owner of the vehicle responded to the scene to take possession of it. OSP was assisted by The Dalles Police Department, Gilliam County Sheriff’s Office, Morrow County Sheriff's Office and the Boardman Police Department.
