HOOD RIVER — Bridge engineers and inspection crews from ODOT contractor David Evans & Associates will be on the Hood River-White Salmon Interstate bridge Tuesday through Thursday, July 26-28 to conduct the ODOT-required bridge inspections.
Due to severe heat in the forecast, bridge inspections will begin at 5 a.m., 90 minutes earlier than previously announced. Minimal delays are expected, but flaggers will be on the bridge directing traffic around the moving work zone.
