Former Haven From Domestic Violence Executive Director Tara Koch, who is currently accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the organization, was set to have her plea hearing Aug. 22 at 9:45 a.m. However, no plea took place due to Koch not yet having a defense attorney.

At Koch’s public indictment, which was led by Judge John Olson, conflict of interest was brought up several times as they tried to find an attorney to represent Koch. This is in part due to Koch’s previous forward-facing role with Haven, a non-profit organization that helps victims of domestic and sexual violence. In her position as executive director, Koch often had contact with the courts and law enforcement.