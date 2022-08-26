Former Haven From Domestic Violence Executive Director Tara Koch, who is currently accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the organization, was set to have her plea hearing Aug. 22 at 9:45 a.m. However, no plea took place due to Koch not yet having a defense attorney.
At Koch’s public indictment, which was led by Judge John Olson, conflict of interest was brought up several times as they tried to find an attorney to represent Koch. This is in part due to Koch’s previous forward-facing role with Haven, a non-profit organization that helps victims of domestic and sexual violence. In her position as executive director, Koch often had contact with the courts and law enforcement.
“I’m really concerned about this whole region in general,” Koch said during the indictment, which took place via WebEx on Aug. 1. “I’ve worked with every judge in this region, I’ve worked with every law enforcement, every DA’s office.”
Koch is currently charged with 26 counts of theft, identity theft and forgery, and the victims of the identity theft are also high-profile members of the community: Hood River County Deputy District Attorney Leslie Wolf and Carol Friend of Friend & Reagan accounting firm. This presents further conflicts of interests in terms of who can be involved in the case. In fact, Olson himself had to back out of the case due to a personal conflict of interest due to one of the victims.
During the indictment, Olson appointed law firm Morris & Sullivan to represent Koch, but a representative of the firm said it was a conflict for their office. Olson then appointed Seventh Circuit Attorney Group. Their representative also had a conflict, but said they would try to find someone.
It was clear by Koch’s plea hearing that this had not happened, however, and overseeing Judge Karen Ostrye said she had a call into the Oregon Public Defense Service and was waiting to hear back.
“We are working pretty hard to do that for you but we don’t have [a public defender for you] yet,” Ostrye said.
Koch’s plea hearing has been rescheduled for Oct. 31, at which time she will hopefully have a defense attorney and be able to make a plea. That plea will determine whether the case goes to trial: if Koch pleads not guilty it will, and if she pleads guilty or no contest it will not.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.