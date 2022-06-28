Local representatives of Planned Parenthood reaffirmed their commitment to providing safe abortions to both residents of Washington and Oregon and those from out-of-state at a press conference Friday following the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Lisa Gardner, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Western Oregon, said that though abortion is still legal in Oregon, this ruling will have an effect on everyone in the U.S.,
“The Supreme Court, in making this decision, has created a healthcare crisis in our country,” Gardner said. “... This is a decision that has laid a significant blow to the foundation of our democracy. This is a decision that we know is not the endpoint for those who seek to limit the right to privacy and individual freedom.”
An Do, executive director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Oregon, also expressed concerns about the court’s decision and the resulting impact, and emphasized that this decision has been long-coming.
“The court, now dominated by justices hostile to our freedom, has issued a dangerous and chilling decision that robs us of our power to control our own bodies, lives and our futures,” Do said. “But make no mistake: We did not get here by accident. This was a coordinated, well-funded, five-decade long effort by anti-abortion politicians who have plotted across all levels of government to take away our rights and control our bodies.”
Gardner said that the decision could be a precursor to similar rulings limiting other freedoms such as the right to contraceptives and the right to marry for same-sex couples, both of which Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has cited as needing to be revisited and potentially overruled.
Gardner also called the court’s ruling hypocritical in the lieu of their recent decision regarding gun control.
“Two days ago, the same Supreme Court said we can’t regulate gun control,” she said. “Two days later, they said it’s okay to regulate the bodies of women and people who can become pregnant. The hypocrisy is stunning and yet not at all surprising from this court.”
Planned Parenthood, both nationally and across the state of Oregon, has been preparing for this decision for the last two years, Gardner said. She said they will do everything they can to ensure people have agency and control over their own bodies, lives and futures, no matter where they live.
“Planned Parenthood stands for care and that’s what we’ll continue to do,” she said.
Anne Udall, Planned Parenthood of Columbia Willamette president and CEO, said Planned Parenthood has already seen an increase in demand for services and that they are continually working to expand their services. Planned Parenthood will continue to support any patients who need their services, she said.
“Our doors are open and will stay open,” she said. “... And we will continue to expand to meet the needs of our patients in Oregon and Washington.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.