While human anglers toiled through 90 degree temperatures this summer, northern pikeminnow, a native salmon predator with a bounty on its head, lived apparently unaffected by the heat.

This year’s catch is typical, according to Leif Fox of Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. A grand total of 108,047 fish were turned in to the Northern Pikeminnow Sport-Reward Program as of Aug. 28, with more than 19,000 of those from the region between The Dalles Dam and Rowena, according to the project’s website, pikeminnow.org.