Those visiting popular recreation sites along the Lewis River in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest Lewis River Recreation Area can expect some changes this year. Visitors who park within the Lewis River Recreation Area will now be required to obtain a reserved parking ticket during the busy visitor season: June 15 through Sept. 30.
Visitation to this area has grown significantly in recent years leading to an increase in traffic, trash and human waste, causing public health and safety concerns, said a press release. Reserved parking tickets will allow ticket holders to park their vehicle at one of six different sites along a 14-mile stretch of Forest Road 90.
Parking tickets are available for arrivals beginning June 15 on www.recreation.gov. The remaining reservations will be made available on a rolling basis, two days in advance of each calendar day.
