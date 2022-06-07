Entertainment Update is a weekly listing of live performances happening in our communities. Submit entries by email to Jacob Bertram at jacobb@gorgenews.com, or call 541-296-2141 ext. 106. Entries are free of charge and are published as space permits.
Gorge Local performs modern piano
317 State St., Hood River
June 9, 7 p.m. — White Salmon local Mitchell Jett Spencer to perform the music of William Bolcom, Mason Bates, and more. No cover, donations accepted. Mask required.
The Ruins shows
13 Railroad St., Hood River
June 9, 6 p.m. — Tony Smiley to perform. $3 at the door. All ages invited, dogs not allowed.
June 14, 6 p.m. — Portland rock group Tango Alpha Tango with White Bike and Garett Brennan. $3 at the door, all ages, past 8 p.m. tickets $8 and 21-plus.
Outdoor Concert at Grateful
6650 Trout Creek Ridge Road, Mt. Hood
June 9, 4 p.m. — Grateful Vineyard hosting harmony-driven folk group Five Letter Word at outdoor venue, weather permitting. Free concert, all ages invited.
The Pines 1852
202 E. Second St., Hood River
June 10, 6 p.m. — Portland world folk rock band Chasing Ebenezer to play The Pines 1852.
Bluegrass at River City Saloon
207 Cascade Ave., Hood River
June 10, 8 p.m. — Get down with some stompgrass with The Standing at River City Saloon. No cover.
Gorge Rockfest at Bargeway Pub
1535 Bargeway Road, The Dalles
June 11, 6 p.m. — Gorge Rockfest featuring Maiden NW, Mission Rock Band featuring Brian Allan, and North of Noon. Tickets $10 and can be found online.
June 12, 1 p.m. — BB Lake Band, no cover charge, all ages.
Jazz in The Park
Jackson Park, Hood River
June 11, 7 p.m. — CGOA Jazz Collective Big Band takes the stage at Jackson Park in Hood River and performs fan favorites. The Dalles High School Jazz Band opens. Free admission.
Celilo Falls: We Were There
221 E. Second St., The Dalles
June 11, 2 p.m. — Portland Chamber Orchestra to highlight history of Celilo Falls at Granada Theater in The Dalles. Score by renowned composer Nancy Ives and storytelling by Ed Edmo. Tickets $40 for adults, $35 for ages 65 and older, $15 for students, free admission for indigenous peoples.
Working Hands live music
1021 12th St., Hood River
June 11, 7:30 p.m. — Local acoustic guitar duo The Hazelnuts to play at Working Hands Cidery. No cover charge.
Live Music at The Skamania Lodge
1131 S.W. Skamania Lodge Way, Stevenson
June 12, 2022, 7 p.m. — Acoustic guitar blues musician Terry Robb to play the lodge ballroom.
upcoming
Psychadelic band The Whags to visit River City
207 Cascade Ave, Hood River
June 17, 9 p.m. — The Whags, psychadelic-funk outfit from Seattle to play free show at River City Saloon.
