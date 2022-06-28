Encanto Sing-Along

Kids sing along with music, performed by the Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Sinfonietta, from the movie Encanto with Artistic Director and sinfonietta conductor Mark Steighner. Friday night’s performance at Jackson Park in Hood River included music from various movies and video games and kids were encouraged to dress as their favorite character from a TV show, movie, or video game.

 Contributed photo

Entertainment Update is a weekly listing of live performances happening in our communities. Submit entries by email to Jacob Bertram at jacobb@gorgenews.com, or call 541-296-2141 ext. 106. Entries are free of charge and are published as space permits.

The Ruins shows

13 Railroad St., Hood River

June 30, 6 p.m. — Locals Thursdays: Antonyms with The West Goats, $3 at the door. All ages invited, dogs not allowed.

July 5, 6 p.m. —  Ruins Tuesdays: Ashleigh Flynn & The Riveters with Jess Clemons, $3 at the door, all ages; tickets $8 and 21-plus past 8 p.m.

Walking Man Brewing Summer Concerts

240 First St., Stevenson

June 30, 6 p.m. — Local musician and singer/songwriter Cindy Allen will bring soft rock originals and covers to the beer garden stage.

Jazz by the Fireplace

102 Oak St., Hood River

July 1, 7:30 p.m. — Live jazz every Saturday hosted by Dave Henehan and Chic Preston joined by various jazz musicians at Hood River Hotel.

July 2, 7:30 p.m. — Dave Henehan (guitar), Chic Preston (bass), and Kerry Williams (mandolin) to perform jazz, swing, latin, and more. All ages allowed, no cover charge.

In a Landscape: Classical Music In The Wild

304 Bakeoven Road, Maupin

June 30, 6:30 p.m. — Classical pianist Hunter Noack to play outdoor performance at Imperial River Company in Mosier on a 9-foot Steinway piano transmitted through wireless headphones. Tickets $35, limited number of good neighbor free tickets available online.

Mark Daly at 301 Gallery

301 Oak St., Hood River

July 1, 5 p.m. — Singer/songwriter Mark Daly will perform at 301 Gallery on Oak for the Landscapes: Plein Air

Wasco Bros in Mosier

904 Second Ave., Mosier

July 2, 6 p.m. — Country group Wasco Bros throws down at MoCo (Mosier Company) for 4th of July weekend. No cover charge.

Volcanic Bottle Shop music

1410 12th St., Hood River

July 4, 6 p.m. — Acoustic retro punk and rockabilly outfit Ben Bonham, Tim Ortlieb, and Ronnie Ontiveros to perform at Volcanic Bottle Shop

Funk River Social Club Jam

207 Cascade Ave., Hood River

July 6, 7 p.m. — Come check out and participate in the monthly jam at the River City Saloon, hosted by members of the local band FunkShip.

Whalien at Double Mountain

8 Fourth St., Hood River

July 3, 7 p.m. — Bellingham-based rhytmic band Whalien to play Double Mountain Brewery.