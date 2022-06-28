Entertainment Update is a weekly listing of live performances happening in our communities. Submit entries by email to Jacob Bertram at jacobb@gorgenews.com, or call 541-296-2141 ext. 106. Entries are free of charge and are published as space permits.
The Ruins shows
13 Railroad St., Hood River
June 30, 6 p.m. — Locals Thursdays: Antonyms with The West Goats, $3 at the door. All ages invited, dogs not allowed.
July 5, 6 p.m. — Ruins Tuesdays: Ashleigh Flynn & The Riveters with Jess Clemons, $3 at the door, all ages; tickets $8 and 21-plus past 8 p.m.
Walking Man Brewing Summer Concerts
240 First St., Stevenson
June 30, 6 p.m. — Local musician and singer/songwriter Cindy Allen will bring soft rock originals and covers to the beer garden stage.
Jazz by the Fireplace
102 Oak St., Hood River
July 1, 7:30 p.m. — Live jazz every Saturday hosted by Dave Henehan and Chic Preston joined by various jazz musicians at Hood River Hotel.
July 2, 7:30 p.m. — Dave Henehan (guitar), Chic Preston (bass), and Kerry Williams (mandolin) to perform jazz, swing, latin, and more. All ages allowed, no cover charge.
In a Landscape: Classical Music In The Wild
304 Bakeoven Road, Maupin
June 30, 6:30 p.m. — Classical pianist Hunter Noack to play outdoor performance at Imperial River Company in Mosier on a 9-foot Steinway piano transmitted through wireless headphones. Tickets $35, limited number of good neighbor free tickets available online.
Mark Daly at 301 Gallery
301 Oak St., Hood River
July 1, 5 p.m. — Singer/songwriter Mark Daly will perform at 301 Gallery on Oak for the Landscapes: Plein Air
Wasco Bros in Mosier
904 Second Ave., Mosier
July 2, 6 p.m. — Country group Wasco Bros throws down at MoCo (Mosier Company) for 4th of July weekend. No cover charge.
Volcanic Bottle Shop music
1410 12th St., Hood River
July 4, 6 p.m. — Acoustic retro punk and rockabilly outfit Ben Bonham, Tim Ortlieb, and Ronnie Ontiveros to perform at Volcanic Bottle Shop
Funk River Social Club Jam
207 Cascade Ave., Hood River
July 6, 7 p.m. — Come check out and participate in the monthly jam at the River City Saloon, hosted by members of the local band FunkShip.
Whalien at Double Mountain
8 Fourth St., Hood River
July 3, 7 p.m. — Bellingham-based rhytmic band Whalien to play Double Mountain Brewery.
