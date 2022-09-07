CGCC Aviation program

Richard Davis, frontline manager with Federal Aviation Administration’s Oregon Flight Standards District Office in Portland (at left), and CGCC Aviation Maintenance Technician program lead instructor Bryan Despain display the college’s Airframe & Powerplant program certificate on Aug. 18.

 Photo courtesy Jarett Gilbert

Columbia Gorge Community College is home to America’s newest aviation maintenance technician training program upon official recognition this month by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The achievement follows nearly four years of research and development as the college worked with industry partners and the FAA to validate job demand for aviation technicians, then developed a curriculum to meet the rigorous technical requirements of “Part 147 Airframe & Powerplant” training.