GOLDENDALE — An inmate was found dead during a routine cell check in the afternoon of May 20 at Klickitat County Jail in Goldendale, Wash.
Officials from Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office, which oversees the jail, reported that corrections deputies discovered an unresponsive male during the cell check and began life-saving measures until the arrival of Klickitat County EMS.
The unnamed male was transported to Klickitat Valley Health and further transported by Life Flight and later died while in the hospital, according to the press release.
Skamania County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an independent investigation into the inmate’s death.
“We are deeply saddened by this loss and extend our condolences to the family,” Sheriff Bob Songer said in a press release.
