People gathered at Jackson Park for an Earth Day celebration sponsored by the Odell Hispanic Coalition on March 26. The event included snacks and games for the children and live performances from dance and musical groups.
Celebrating Earth Day: Taking care of our home (photo gallery)
- Noah Noteboom Columbia Gorge News
-
- Updated
