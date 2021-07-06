Maintenance paving on I-84 thru July 9
Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) warns travelers to expect delays July 6-9 between Ainsworth State Park and Cascade Locks. Crews will patch small sections of rutted pavement on I-84 between Ainsworth State Park and Cascade Locks prior to repaving in 2022.
Travelers should expect single lane closures in both directions from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 9. Check TripCheck.com for real-time traffic updates during work.
Summer Reading at Fort Vancouver Regional Libraries
Summer Reading at the Library runs through Aug. 15, sponsored by Fort Vancouver Regional Libraries, with branches in White Salmon, Stevenson, Goldendale and North Bonneville.
There are online performances and programs planned, as well as weekly online prize challenges. Those who finish the Summer Learning Challenge will win a prize and be entered into the grand prize drawing. Register at www.fvrl.org/summer-reading. Online programs include Origami Toys on July 8 and The Reptile Man on July 20.
Habitat for Humanity accepting applications
Columbia Gorge Habitat for Humanity is accepting applications for new homeowners beginning July 7.
Basic requirements include being willing to partner with Columbia Gorge Habitat for Humanity, complete at least 350 hours of “sweat equity” in the program, be able to repay a Habitat for Humanity mortgage.
Applications will only be accepted between July 7 and Aug. 7. Pick up an application during the next informal information meetings, 6 p.m. on July 7 or 3 p.m. on July 10, both at Sorosis Park, The Dalles. For more information, email ColumbiaGorgeHFH@gmail.com.
