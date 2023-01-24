The defending Class 1A Big Sky League West Division Champion South Wasco County High Redsides girls basketball team continues to dominate the league, extending their win streak to 10 with a, 56-40, win over the Ione/Arlington High Cardinals Jan. 20 at Ione High School.
The Redsides (8-0 league, 16-2 overall) also won 80-48 at home over the Klickwood High Vandals (4-4 league, 7-4 overall) Jan. 17 to maintain their undefeated league record. The Redsides jumped in front with a double-digit margin after the first quarter at 23-13 and they extended their lead to 48-23 at halftime.
Junior Julie Hull scored a career-high 30 points to help lead the Redsides to the win over the Vandals. Redsides senior Kylie Iverson, the 2022 Big Sky player-of-the-year, scored 26 points and junior Anabell Udey had 12.
Klickwood was led by freshman Emma Patterson and sophomore Jayla Avila, who both scored 14 points.
Klickwood bounced back from the loss to South Wasco and won 38-33 over the Sherman County High Huskies (6-2 league, 11-5 overall) Jan. 20 at Glenwood High School. That win was key for the Vandals, as it solidified them in third place in the Big Sky West. The top three teams from the West and East qualify for the six-team district playoffs in February. South Wasco leads the West, followed by Trout Lake.
Against Ione, South Wasco jumped out to a 21-11 first-quarter advantage and then extended the margin to 40-21 at halftime. Ione fought back in the second half, outscoring South Wasco 19-16.
Bickleton wins first league game
The Pirates won their first league game at home, 35-28, over the Lyle Wishram High Cougars (0-9, 0-13) Jan. 20. The Cougars, who have lost 25 straight games overlapping the last two seasons, lost at home, 63-30, to Ione/Arlington Jan. 21. Despite the loss, the 30 points was a season-high point total for the Cougars. Lyle/Wishram plays its next game Jan. 28 versus the Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler High Eagles (4-4 league, 5-9 overall) at Mitchell High School.
Mustangs win four straight
The Trout Lake High Mustangs extended their win streak to four with a 71-17 home win over Bickleton Jan. 21. It marked the second time that the Mustangs have scored 70 or more points in a game this year. Trout Lake scored a season-high total in a 75-8 win over Lyle/Wishram on Dec. 17.
The Mustangs’ win streak included a 47-14 home win over Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler Jan. 16 and a 48-31 non-league home win Jan. 17 over the Class 2A Irrigon High Knights (10-6). Trout Lake, which is currently in second place behind South Wasco in the Big Sky West, plays its next contest Friday at 6 p.m. versus the Sherman County High Huskies (6-2 league, 11-5 overall) at Sherman County High School in Moro.
Sherman win streak gets snapped
Sherman’s four-game win streak was snapped in a 46-22 loss to the North Lake/Paisley High Cowgirls (9-4) in a Jan. 17 nonleague matchup at North Lake High School. The Huskies then lost their second straight game to Klickwood Jan. 20. The Huskies bounced back and recorded a season high point total in a 61-24 home win over the Dufur High Rangers (2-6 league, 3-10 overall) on Jan. 21. Sherman plays its next game Friday against Trout Lake, followed by a 2 p.m. contest Jan. 28 against neighboring county rival South Wasco in Maupin.
Horizon Christian, playing without two starters, lost league games at home Jan. 20 to Wheeler County and at Condon a day later. The Hawks were led by the scoring and playmaking of Evelyn Tomka, who had 11 points against Condon. Senior post Briseyda Perez scored eight points and grabbed seven rebounds against Wheeler County.
Dufur loses close game at home
Dufur lost a close game at home, 46-39, to Condon Jan. 20, followed by a loss to Sherman Jan. 21. The Rangers, guided by Coach Jack Henderson, had a great start in the matchup against Condon. After trailing 14-13 after the first quarter, the Rangers outscored the Blue Devils 10-8 in the second quarter to take a 23-22 halftime advantage. Condon came back in the second half, outscoring Dufur 24-16 to get the victory.
“We had a great effort, and we played our best game of the year, but we just came up a little short,” said Henderson.
Dufur plays its next game at home Friday at 6 p.m. versus Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler, followed by a Jan. 28 2 p.m. road game versus the Ione/Arlington Cardinals at Arlington High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.