The defending Class 1A Big Sky League West Division Champion South Wasco County High Redsides girls basketball team continues to dominate the league, extending their win streak to 10 with a, 56-40, win over the Ione/Arlington High Cardinals Jan. 20 at Ione High School.

The Redsides (8-0 league, 16-2 overall) also won 80-48 at home over the Klickwood High Vandals (4-4 league, 7-4 overall) Jan. 17 to maintain their undefeated league record. The Redsides jumped in front with a double-digit margin after the first quarter at 23-13 and they extended their lead to 48-23 at halftime.

