Crayfish Identification

The Rusty crayfish can be identified by the dark brown spot on its side, orange and black pinchers and narrow thorax plate.

Invasive Northern crayfish were recently discovered in the Ashland Canal, marking the first documented existence of the non-native species in Oregon.

Following the discovery this spring, an Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife survey found the crayfish established in Bear Creek, a tributary of the Rogue River, according to Rick Boatner, ODFW’s Invasive Species coordinator.