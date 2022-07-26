Dr. Scott Smith

Learning to make choices in life can be difficult for all of us but even harder for children. Have you ever asked a child what kind of ice cream they would like, and they are unable to make a choice? Children develop an understanding of making choices through experiences. As adults, we have metacognition of what is happening around us or what will happen with our options in different situations. Guiding your child in this process should lessen the frustration when a choice doesn’t turn out how they thought it should.

Providing the opportunity for your child to make a small decision is a good place to start. But, talking with them about their choice is where the learning and understanding expand their metacognition, allowing them to make more extensive and more complicated decisions in the future. So often, children have to make a choice and become frustrated because they may not understand or have sufficient experience in how to make these types of options.