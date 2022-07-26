Mid-Columbia Community Action Council  orchestrates centers in Hood River, Wasco, and Sherman counties

As high summer temperatures entered the region Monday, July 25, houseless and other vulnerable community members are at extreme risk of heat and sun exposure that threatens their health and well-being. In response, Mid-Columbia Community Action Council (MCCAC) has partnered with the City of Hood River, St. Vincent DePaul of The Dalles, Hood River Alliance Church, North Central Public Health District, Wasco County, Hood River County Emergency Management, Hood River Public Health, Columbia Area Transit, and LINK Public Transit to offer Cooling Centers options and transportation for community members who are experiencing unsheltered houselessness.