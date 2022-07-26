Mid-Columbia Community Action Council orchestrates centers in Hood River, Wasco, and Sherman counties
As high summer temperatures entered the region Monday, July 25, houseless and other vulnerable community members are at extreme risk of heat and sun exposure that threatens their health and well-being. In response, Mid-Columbia Community Action Council (MCCAC) has partnered with the City of Hood River, St. Vincent DePaul of The Dalles, Hood River Alliance Church, North Central Public Health District, Wasco County, Hood River County Emergency Management, Hood River Public Health, Columbia Area Transit, and LINK Public Transit to offer Cooling Centers options and transportation for community members who are experiencing unsheltered houselessness.
Following are cooling center locations and transportation information in the region:
Hood River Alliance Church, 2650 Montello Ave., Hood River (cooling center located in back of the church in the gym). Hours of operation are Monday, July 25 through Friday, July 29, from 11a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
Transportation: The cooling center in Hood River will be served by CAT. The cooling center can be accessed by using the Hood River City Route, which will drop off in close proximity to the cooling center but not directly at the site. Rider must let the driver know that they are going to the cooling center. When leaving the cooling center the rider will need to flag the bus down along the route. Call 541-386-4202 with questions or visit www.ridecatbus.org/hood-river/.
St. Vincent DePaul of The Dalles, 315 W. Third St. Contact phone is 541-980-0855.
Hours of operation are Monday, July 25 through Friday, July 29, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
Transportation: The LINK will provide service to The Dalles cooling center until 5:30 p.m. daily. Those interested may call LINK at 541-296-7595 to schedule a door-to-door ride to the cooling center or they can use the LINK’s fixed route service (blue route) in The Dalles to get to the cooling center. Transportation fees are waived for those seeking to access the cooling center.
Contact the Office of Emergency Management at 541-565-3100 to find out more information on resources that may be available.
Washington (Klickitat and Skamania Counties)
Agencies on the Washington side of the Gorge are also closely monitoring the weather.
The National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the area beginning at noon Monday, July 25, thru 9 p.m. Thursday, July 28.
WAGAP opened the emergency cooling shelter in Stevenson at 11 a.m. Monday and will be operating it between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. each day of the week as long as the warning remains in effect.
On Monday, July 25 through Friday, July 29, the City of White Salmon has arranged to have staff on call at the Fire Hall at 119 N.E. Church St. They will open the cooling shelter from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on those days, so long as the temperature forecast the day prior shows 100-plus degrees anticipated.
In Goldendale, those in need can contact Father’s House Fellowship for emergency cooling shelter availability. Call the main office between 9 a.m. and noon at 509-773-4719. Outside of those hours, call 509-261-2491.
Guests of the cooling centers will be required to take a medical temperature check prior to entering and may be asked to take a COVID-19 test if any symptoms are present. All guests will be required to wear a face covering when inside the cooling center in addition to maintaining social distancing and utilizing hand washing and sanitation options as necessary. Additional rules may be implemented at each cooling center site.
MCCAC’s website will be regularly updated with information about cooling centers, in addition to ad-hoc cooling locations that unhoused and other vulnerable populations can access in the Mid-Columbia region even on days when MCCAC does not activate staffed cooling centers. Visit www.mccac.com/cooling-smoke for more information.
MCCAC is the Community Action Agency serving Hood River, Wasco and Sherman counties. MCCAC’s mission is to build a better future for our community through partnership and equity-centered programs that prevent and eliminate poverty and houselessness.
Electric utilities will face face higher demands on the grid from both record temperatures and increased customer need, according to Pacific Power.
Customers are encouraged to keep curtains and blinds closed during the day, open windows during cooler evening hours and operate the clothes dryer and dishwasher at night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.