4168 Westcliff Drive, Hood River
Oct. 5, 6 p.m. — Real-deal honkytonk music from Portland-based Countryside Ride at The Griffin House, Fundraiser for Lyle School District Arts and Music Department. General admission $15 in advance, $18 at the door. $50 VIP.
405 Lincoln St., The Dalles
Oct. 5, 6:15 p.m. — Ryan Montbleau to play solo set at Old St. Peter’s Landmark in The Dalles.
301 Country Club Road, Hood River
Oct. 6, 5 p.m. — Local Musicians jam at the new Tasting Room at Phelps Creek Vineyards.
Jokers and Jester Comedy Show
1850 Country Club Road, Hood River
Oct. 6, 6:30 p.m. — Dan Ellison and Jake Daniels, comedy duo as seen on Amazon Prime, perform live stand-up comedy.
15 Guler Road, Trout Lake
Oct. 7-9 — First annual music fest at Trout Lake Hall feat, Jenny Don’t & The Spurs, Lindsie Feathers, Jacob Weldon, Alison Self, William Surly and more. Tickets online: Day Pass $25, Weekend Pass $40.
Double Mountain Brewing Music Series
Oct. 7 — The Gold Souls bringing original funk and groove to Double Mountain in Hood River,
3000 Wy’east Road, Hood River
Oct. 7 at 7 p.m., Oct. 9 at 2 p.m. — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Jazz Collective Big Band to perform hits from swing legend Count Basie.
Oct. 7, 7:30 p.m. — Opening night of Big Britches’ Productions’ “Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde.” Tickets online at bigbritches.org — $20 adult, $18 students and seniors.
1021 12th St., Suite 102, Hood River
Oct. 8, 7:30 p.m. — Acoustic duo A Town Called Home to perform at Working Hands Beer
Oct. 8, 7:30 p.m. — Your weekly jazz hosts Dave Henehan (guitar) and Chic Preston (bass, guitar, vocals) are joined by our old friend and drummer extraordinary Tim Ortlieb.
Oct. 9, 1 p.m. — Gorge local singer-songwriter Megan Alder to perform at Jacob Williams Winery in Wishram.
