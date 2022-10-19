The families of Benigno Lopez and Betty Fraunfelder — two musicians portrayed in this year’s Cemetery Tales — attended the cast watch party Sept. 28 at the Bingen Theater.
The History Museum of Hood River County has extended the run of its video production to Oct. 31; to purchase a ticket and stream online, visit www.showtix4u.com/event-details/66830. There are also free tickets available to watch online, thanks to an anonymous donor. Contact museum Executive Director Anna Goodwin at 541-386-6772 or director@hoodriverhistorymuseum.org for information.
