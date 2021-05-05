The Hood River County Transportation District Board has appointed John Andoh to serve as assistant executive director of Columbia Area Transit (CAT), with a transition to the position of executive director in July 2022, when current Executive Director Patty Fink retires.
Under the mentorship of Fink, Andoh will assist with updating the Transit Master Plan, meet and collaborate with community members and civic leaders, and learn the ropes at CAT to assume the directorship next year.
“John brings a wealth of transportation experience from a variety of communities,” said Board Chair Lara Dunn. “We are confident he can build on the strong foundation we have at CAT and will introduce innovations to take our transit system to the next level.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.