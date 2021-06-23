Hood River Valley High School recognized the 34 valedictorians for the class of 2021 during graduation on June 11. Those honored are: Reid Blaine, Luka Paider, Griffin LaVigne, Taryn Schilling, Maranatha Beckman, Alejandro Morales Cernas, Emma Kelly, Dora Plascencia-Macias, Hailey Betts, Mira Olson, Aleyah Klapprich, Mathew Reardon, Grace Clute, Jace Petersen, Abigail McCormack, Isabella Simpson, Chloe Bullock, Theodora Parkinson, Erica Matthisen, Jack Siekkinen, Josephine Stenn, Audrey Horst, Nelson VanCott, Ethan Yoakum, Paige Delaere, Aurora Mears, Luke Southall, Jacquelyn Garcia-Angulo, Poppy Miller, Madaket Greenleaf, James Stanley, Lucy Hennessy, Jacob Kaplan and Erika Wellenstein. 