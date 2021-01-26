Beginning the week of Jan. 25, Hood River County School District plans to offer limited in-person instruction (LIPI) to eligible students within Hood River County.
The Oregon Department of Education (ODE) metrics and guidance allow Hood River County School District (HRCSD) to provide LIPI for students. Provided HRCSD follows all the safety protocols outlined in the Operational Blueprints, the Hood River County Health Department supports HRCSD offering LIPI.
Staff are conducting detailed “walk-throughs” of health and safety procedures at each of the schools.
Between 30-40 students were invited to participate at each of the elementary and secondary schools, (LIPI attendance is voluntary) and 10 in Cascade Locks.
Given the current COVID-19 case count and test positivity rate in Hood River County, HRCSD will continue to provide its students with Comprehensive Distance Learning, according to a district press release.
In addition, HRCSD will begin offering LIPI to a small group of students who are experiencing significant challenges with distance learning. HRCSD plans to expand LIPI over the course of the coming weeks to provide more in-person instructional opportunities for students. The primary goal of LIPI is to bring the students with the most critical needs on school campuses to connect with teachers and support staff, according to the district.
School Response to Instruction and Intervention (RTIi) and Early Warning System (EWS) teams prioritized students who may participate in LIPI. LIPI offers HRCSD an opportunity to serve a small and specific population of students for a limited amount of time (two hours per day maximum), providing them the academic and social-emotional support they need. The primary criteria for student eligibility in LIPI are attendance, behavior, and academics. School staff contacted students who are eligible to participate in LIPI. Student participation in LIPI is voluntary.
Transportation services will be offered to all students, who are invited to participate in LIPI. Food services will offer take-home meals to these students, just as they are offered to all students within HRCSD. (LIPI students will not eat while at school.)
HRCSD staff are volunteering to assist with LIPI. Staff received and will continue to receive training and support with regard to health and safety protocols. All schools will follow the safety protocols that are outlined in the Operational Blueprints, which may be found on the HRCSD website.
For more information, contact your school office or the administrative office of HRCSD, 541-386-2511. Additional contact information at: hoodriver.k12.or.us.
