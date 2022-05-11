Hood River County School District (HRCSD) Board of Directors appointed Vickie Schmidt as the next principal of May Street Elementary School on Wednesday, April 27, in its regular board meeting.
Schmidt served as the assistant principal for May Street Elementary for three years. She has been serving as the interim principal for most of the 2021-22 school year.
“Vickie’s background as an elementary school teacher, elementary school administrator, and a teacher on special assignment in the curriculum and instruction office are a great match for the May Street community and the qualities it was looking for in the next principal,” Superintendent Rich Polkinghorn said. “She knows the May Street and Hood River communities well. Vickie has fostered great relationships with staff and brings a lot of energy, knowledge, and passion into this role.”
Schmidt earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Oregon and a master’s degree from George Fox University. HRCSD hired Schmidt to teach fifth grade at Mid Valley Elementary School in 2004. She has served in a variety of roles over the last 18 school years.
Schmidt grew up in Parkdale and attended schools within HRCSD. Her grandmother taught her second grade class at Parkdale Elementary School. Schmidt said she is proud and thankful to be rooted in the Hood River Community.
“It is my honor to have been chosen as the new principal of May Street Elementary School and to have the opportunity to continue to serve the May Street community of students, families, and staff,” Schmidt said. “I look forward to engaging in continued collaboration with the dynamic elementary administrative team and learning from and growing with May Street’s dedicated staff, students, and families.”
HRCSD will begin to recruit an assistant principal for May Street Elementary in May.
