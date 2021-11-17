HOOD RIVER — During the Nov. 10 meeting of the Hood River County School District Board of Directors, special recognition was given to military veterans who now work for HRCSD.
“(I want to express) my appreciation and thanks for all the veterans in our community and across the country,” said Superintendent Rich Polkinghorn during his board communication. “I know I don’t fully understand all the sacrifices each of you have made, but I can’t begin to thank you enough, so happy Veterans Day, and thank you for your service.”
Human Resources Director Catherine Dalbey recognized veterans who serve in the district’s schools: Angela Patterson, Navy, instructional assistant, Hood River Valley High School; Annie Haifley, Army, second/third grade, Cascade Locks Elementary; Bill Sanders, Air Force, business teacher, Hood River Valley High School; Brian Hackett, Army, transportation supervisor; Dave Case, Army, history and journalism, Hood River Valley High School; David Scharfenberg, Navy, science and STEM, Hood River Middle School; Debra Nunez, Army, bus driver; Eric Giovacchini, Army, head custodian, Hood River Valley High School; Gary Schilling, Air Force, head custodian, Hood River Middle School; George Economou, Marine Corps, school resource deputy; Joshua Sims, Marine Corps, head custodian, Pine Grove; Nick Murphy, Marine Corps, head custodian, May Street Elementary; Russell Bucio, Army, custodian, May Street Elementary; Steve Malone, Navy, head custodian, Cascade Locks Elementary; Tegner Weiseth, Coast Guard, science, Hood River Valley High School; Tod Hilstad, Air Force, district technology director; and Wendy Herman, Army, district behavior support specialist.
“I can’t think of a better group of people to recognize the day before Veterans Day,” said Board Chair Chrissy Reitz. “I’d like to also recognize their families because I know personally the sacrifice that military families make, and sometimes they’re more than others. So thank you not only to our employees but also to our families because they serve as well.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.