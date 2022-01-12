The Hood River Lions Club has been serving the Hood River Valley for 84 years. During that period, there has been no shortage of community needs — and more volunteers to address those needs is an ongoing opportunity.
The pandemic was a significant road bump, but the club’s community service and fundraising activities have bounced back as healthy as ever.
If you might be interested in pitching in, contact any member or reach out to Membership Chair Doug Roof at dwroof17@gmail.com or 302-598-2741.
Fundraising projects (such as bottles and cans recycling — the yellow trailers you’ve seen parked around), coupled with the Hood River Lions Club Foundation Trust, enable the club to generate more than $100,000 annually, most of which goes right back into the local community.
In addition to ongoing activities such as vision screening for school children, eye exams and glasses for low income residents, Christmas tree pickup, Fourth of July parade, Families in the (Jackson) Park, organizing and directing parking for major community events, sponsoring local participation in the international Peace Poster Contest, and investing $25,000 annually in college scholarships for graduating Hood River County high school seniors, the club takes on major “capital” projects, often investing tens of thou-sands of dollars to make the project a reality.
Examples of these major projects include substantial financial support for establishing the current location for the FISH Food Bank, the indoor batting cages at Hood River Valley High School, the press box at Westside Elementary School, and ongoing enhancements to Jackson Park, most recently the renovation of the stage and the addition of the roof over that stage.
Each of these activities has been adopted by the club because one or a small group of members were passionate about the cause and made it happen. Currently, one of the club members is passionate about partnering with a national volunteer organization dedicated to making sure all children have a bed to sleep in. The club is planning to provide financial assistance and volunteer labor, starting in 2022, to begin offering beds for children in the Hood River Valley who currently have none. The club believes there are members of the community who are not currently members of the club but who might like to become involved with this project.
Again, anyone interested can reach out to any Hood River Lions Club member or to Doug Roof (dwroof17@gmail.com, 302-598-2741).
The focus of the Hood River Lions Club is local while being part of a large, international organization. The mission of Lions Clubs International is: To empower volunteers to serve their communities, meet humanitarian needs, encourage peace and promote international understanding through Lions clubs. The Hood River Lions Club has further articulated the club’s local purpose: To be a vehicle for our volunteers to live out their community service humanitarian values while promoting peace and understanding.
