Entertainment Update is a weekly listing of live performances happening in our communities. Submit entries by email to Jacob Bertram at jacobb@gorgenews.com, or call 541-296-2141 ext. 106. Entries are free of charge and are published as space permits.
Live Music at River City Saloon
207 Cascade Ave., Hood River
Sept. 28, 9 p.m. — Boot Juice coming back to the Gorge to perform original Americana.
Sept. 30, 8:30 p.m. — Swindler, PNW pschadelic funk band, to perform.
Jenner Fox Band with Garett Brennan
4262 Barrett Drive, Hood River
Sept. 29, 6:30 p.m. — Jenner Fox Band tour highlights new album release “Good Luck Road,” with Hood River local Garett Brennan opening at Hood River's Rockford Grange. Tickets $20 online.
13 Railroad St., Hood River
Sept. 30, 6 p.m. — Kris Deelane & The Hurt. TIckets $20 online, $25 at the door.
1535 Bargeway Road, The Dalles
Sept. 30, 6:30 p.m. — Ten Spiders to perform on stage at Bargeway Pub garden.
Ashleigh Flynn & The Riveters
Sept. 30, 8 p.m. — All-female rock band to bring original songs to Double Mountain Brewery.
Columbia Lot, downtown Hood River
Oct. 1, 11 to 7 p.m. — Live music at the 18th Hops Fest starting at noon, including Erisy Watt, Megan Alder & The Woods, J. Graves, and Cedar Teeth. Tickets online at hoodriverhopsfest.com.
Wasco Bros celebrates season end
Oct. 1, 6 p.m. — It’s sad to say goodbye to summer, but join the Wasco Bros at MoCo for a season-ending celebration, Saturday Oct. 1, 6-8 p.m.
Live Music: New Victorian
1021 12th St., Hood River
Oct. 1, 7:30 p.m. — Portland-based ethereal folk band to play Working Hands taproom in Hood River.
Trout Lake Hall grand opening weekend
15 Guler Road, Trout Lake
Sept. 30, 3-10 p.m. — Join Trout Lake Hall for their grand opening, feat. ChickenS#!t Gamblers. Free show.
Oct. 1, 7 p.m. — Ural Thomas & The Pain w/ The Barbaras. $20 advance, $25 at the door.
Oct. 2, 3 p.m. — Join Dave (guitar) and Tim Mayer (keys) for an afternoon of spirited jazz. No cover
Grateful Vineyard live music
6670 Trout Creek Ridge, Parkdale
Oct. 2, 4 p.m. — Eugenia Riot brings original music to Grateful Vineyards.
177 E Jewett Blvd., White Salmon
Oct. 3, 6 p.m. — Eugenia Riot to perform at Everybody’s.
405 Lincoln St., The Dalles
Oct. 5, 6:15 p.m. — Ryan Montbleau to play solo set at Old St. Peter’s Landmark in The Dalles.
Oct. 8, 7:30 p.m. — Live jazz every Saturday, hosted by Dave Henehan and Chic Preston, at Hood River Hotel (Oct. 1 show canceled).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.