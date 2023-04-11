Three PNW jam greats are set to play at The Ruins in Hood River at PBJam Fest PNW. Doors open 5:30 p.m. for the Friday, April 21 show.

The line-up for PBJam Fest PNW features Seattle jamfunk octuplet Cytrus, psychedelic funk crew Swindler, and four-piece vocal ensemble Family Mystic, said a press release.