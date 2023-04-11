Three PNW jam greats are set to play at The Ruins in Hood River at PBJam Fest PNW. Doors open 5:30 p.m. for the Friday, April 21 show.
The line-up for PBJam Fest PNW features Seattle jamfunk octuplet Cytrus, psychedelic funk crew Swindler, and four-piece vocal ensemble Family Mystic, said a press release.
The Ruins is located at 13 Railroad St. in Hood River. Tickets can be found on The Ruins website, www.theruins.org
Cytrus have spent the last three years crafting Concentrate, a debut album that “draws deftly from a broad melodic palette, melding distinct stylistic threads into a cohesive creative voice.” The band mines psychedelic funk, disco, electronic, rock, soul, and hip-hop. “Flowing through kaleidoscopic transitions, the band’s juicy synths and brass-powered grooves coalesce into an undeniable, hypnotic wall of sound,” the press release said.
According to the press release, the record charts the philosophical, emotional journey from darkness to light.
Swindler is touring in support of their new studio album, Lego My Ego, which was released in January 2023. The record features their original compositions that go deep and jam heavy into the psychedelic funk style the band is known for producing during their live performances. Funk-based grooves, tight melodic arrangements and strong instrumental improvisation all create a vibe that brings the dance floor alive.
Family Mystic is a four-piece vocal ensemble surfing the ebb and flows of present-day Portland, “redefining what making music from the deep realms of the heart can be, merging elements of classic funk/soul, ‘60s/’70s psychedelia, a splash of progressive jazz fusion, and tight vocal arrangements to bring people of all ages together.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.