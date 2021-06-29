Cities across the Columbia Gorge have been implementing firework bans due to the fire risk. The bans vary in severity and length, but they all aim to reduce the risk of fire caused by July 4 celebrations.
The Dalles
The Dalles City Council voted Monday to instate a temporary firework ban, with the intent of riding out the historic heat wave currently affecting the Columbia Gorge.
The ban was proposed by City Manager Julie Krueger after seeing the City of Bend implement a similar ban. The idea was met with support from the council, especially considering the heat wave.
“We need to put something in place to protect our city and our citizens,” City Councilor Darcy Long-Curtis said.
The council agreed to declare a state of emergency and ban all usage of fireworks except for commercial displays, with a penalty of up to $750.
The fine of $750 comes from Bend’s declaration, with the idea of turning the $750 to a cap made by City Councilor Rod Runyon.
“I think conditions definitely warrant a forceful declaration: A ban,” City Councilor Scott Randall said.
The ban will end July 9.
Hood River
With the 2019 Eagle Creek fire still fresh in the minds of Gorge residents, the Hood River City Council has moved forward with prohibiting fireworks in the city effective immediately. The annual Lions Fireworks show at the port will be excluded from this emergency ban.
The council discussed the matter of personal pyrotechnics with Hood River Fire Department Chief Leonard Damian. Damian suggested that the City of Hood River follow the lead of other communities around the state who have already implemented a ban on fireworks. With the recent heat wave and an expected increase in winds throughout the Gorge, fires have began to pop up at a moments notice.
“It is critical to exercise caution and put safety first rather than add more strain on our public safety system,” said Fire Chief Damian.
City Ordinance 2047 prohibits the sale and discharge of fireworks from July 8 through Nov. 15 to account for the increased fire risk. This means residents within the City of Hood River will not be allowed to light pyrotechnics until Nov. 16, 2021. For further information, contact Hood River Fire & EMS at 541-386-3939.
White Salmon
White Salmon Mayor Marla Keethler declared a state of emergency and issued a ban on firework usage within city limits on July 4 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
In order to allow for the celebration of the July 4 holiday, the Port of Klickitat will allow residents to safely discharge fireworks at Bingen Point from 8-11 p.m. on the fourth. This will be the only public property where the discharge of fireworks will be allowed. More information on this event can be found at www.portofklickitat.com.
According to a news release by the Office of City Hall, “Current conditions present a very real, immediate threat of fire, and strong wind gusts are expected later this week. The city encourages all individuals and businesses to refrain from any and all activities that could cause sparks or flame.”
Examples given include avoiding parking on grassy areas or flicking cigarette butts out of windows.
This situational ban on fireworks within White Salmon city limits is only in effect for July 4, from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., according to the release. Fireworks are otherwise prohibited in city limits except for the annual days of Dec. 31 and July 4.
Bingen
The City of Bingen has a year-round ban on fireworks within city limits. More information about this can be found on their website at bingenwashington.org under frequently asked questions.
