HOOD RIVER — Samantha Irwin, a local entrepreneur, speaker, and founder of Kaizen Consulting, has launched a 59-card “Creating a Culture Deck” providing weekly content to educate work teams, foster positive connections, reinforce individual value, spark creativity and learn about the importance of providing quality customer service experiences.
“In today’s competitive business landscape, establishing a strong and inclusive company culture is vital for driving productivity and employee satisfaction,” said Irwin. “With the ‘Creating a Culture Deck,’ leaders now have a solution to consistently guide their team in discussion that elevates their business to new heights, ensuring long-term success and growth.
“Engaging with staff, soliciting their input, supporting and educating them about the importance of providing excellent customer experiences needs to happen more than monthly during a staff meeting,” she said. “In today’s society where irritated, ungrateful, entitled customers are taking hold, staff need weekly support to bolster their skills and feel valued. Businesses with the goal of providing excellent customer services know that serving the customer well begins by supporting and valuing staff.”
The deck encourages idea sharing and critical thinking, and the interactive discussion prompts ask for real-life examples, reflection, and innovation, she added.
“I am thrilled to introduce the ‘Creating a Culture Deck’ to business owners and leaders,” Irwin said. “It’s a tool I wish I had at my fingertips while running a boutique hotel and wedding venue. Nurturing a thriving workplace culture is the key to unlocking employee potential and driving business growth. With this tool, I aim to support businesses in cultivating environments where employees flourish and customers and guests receive consistently exceptional experiences.”
“Creating a Culture Deck” is available at www.Kaizen.Zone.
