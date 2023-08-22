HOOD RIVER — Samantha Irwin, a local entrepreneur, speaker, and founder of Kaizen Consulting, has launched a 59-card “Creating a Culture Deck” providing weekly content to educate work teams, foster positive connections, reinforce individual value, spark creativity and learn about the importance of providing quality customer service experiences.

“In today’s competitive business landscape, establishing a strong and inclusive company culture is vital for driving productivity and employee satisfaction,” said Irwin. “With the ‘Creating a Culture Deck,’ leaders now have a solution to consistently guide their team in discussion that elevates their business to new heights, ensuring long-term success and growth.