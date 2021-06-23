HOOD RIVER — “Get out of your fuzzy slippers, guys,” said Hood River Mayor Kate McBride at the June 14 Zoom-based meeting of city council. “You’re going to have to put on your real shoes.” The council agreed that the next meeting, June 28, will be in-person, although virtual options are being installed for both visitors and councilors. McBride commended Hood River-area healthcare workers who have vaccinated more than 70 percent of the county’s eligible population, for making it possible for groups to gather again.
The Hood River County Board of Commissioners is on the same track. It will meet virtually June 21, then meet in-person — with virtual options — July 19 at its regular works session and business meeting. The Port of Hood River’s Board of Commissioners began meeting in person June 22.
The return is far from “back to normal,” however. All those attending the actual city council meetings must show proof of vaccination. Additional screens and cameras are being installed that will allow councilors to see virtual participants, and let virtual participants see councilors and reports from guests. The port is working on a similar hybrid system, although it won’t be ready for the June 22 in-person meeting.
The Hood River County Commissioners are preparing a similar hybrid set-up at the meeting room at 601 State Street. Beginning July 19, visitors may attend virtually as in the past, via the Zoom webinar, or attend in person.
