The Bi-State Working Group could assume more authority and responsibility in the efforts to replace the Hood River-White Salmon Interstate Bridge. On Feb. 11, House Bill 4089-1 was passed in the Oregon Joint Transportation Committee and is now headed to the Senate. The Senate will vote on the bill after the third floor reading on Feb. 21. Pending passage in the Senate, the bill will head to Governor Kate Brown’s desk for signature. Rep. Anna Williams, Sen. Chuck Thomsen-Ore., Sen. Curtis King-Wash., and Port of Hood River Commissioner Mike Fox all testified on behalf of the bill.
The bill approves framework for local governments in Oregon and Washington to create bistate commissions that will oversee the construction, maintenance, repair and financing of the new interstate toll bridge between Hood River and Bingen.
“The bill doesn’t allocate any funding, it just makes it possible for funding to be collected in the future in a more efficient, effective way,” said Williams.
In 2018 the Bi-State Working Group (BSWG) was established to bring together both sides of the river and show unified support for the ongoing efforts to replace the bridge. If the bill passes, the BSWG will become the Bi-State Bridge Authority which will assume ownership of the future bridge.
Six representatives from different boards in Oregon and Washington comprise the advisory group: Mayors Kate McBride, Hood River, Catherine Kiewit, Bingen, and Marla Keethler, White Salmon, and county commissioners Mike Fox and Bob Benton from Hood River and Jacob Anderson from White Salmon also sit on the board. As of now, they are just an advisory group to the Port of Hood River. They recommend action items, and the port must then consider them and vote for or against it. According to Fox, every action item suggested by the BSWG has been approved by the port.
In August last year the BSWG wanted a schedule put together to help understand costs and time frame estimates. Now the replacement project has set an opening date for the new bridge in October 2030, that will cost just under $500 million.
On the Washington side, an identical bill will be heard by the House of Representatives’ Transportation Committee on Feb. 24. Commissioner Fox will also testify for the bill's passage.
“We expect it to hit the Governor’s desk by early March,” said Fox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.