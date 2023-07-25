TedWalker
Noah Noteboom photo/file

Swimmers Sarah Arpag, William Frost and Sam Ford competed in the USA Swimming sanctioned Oregon Swimming Inc. (OSI) 11 and over long course state championship meet July 20-23 at Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham.

Ford, a member of The Dalles Dolphins Swim Team guided by Coach Ann Goodman, swam in four events and recorded three top-10 finishes in the boys age 11-12 events. Ford, 12, swam to third place in the 50-meter freestyle with a personal-record time of 28.99 seconds, eclipsing his previous best by 1.5 seconds.