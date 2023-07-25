Swimmers Sarah Arpag, William Frost and Sam Ford competed in the USA Swimming sanctioned Oregon Swimming Inc. (OSI) 11 and over long course state championship meet July 20-23 at Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham.
Ford, a member of The Dalles Dolphins Swim Team guided by Coach Ann Goodman, swam in four events and recorded three top-10 finishes in the boys age 11-12 events. Ford, 12, swam to third place in the 50-meter freestyle with a personal-record time of 28.99 seconds, eclipsing his previous best by 1.5 seconds.
“Sam really swam well, and he dropped a bunch of time in every event,” said Goodman. “In every meet this summer, Sam improved each time he swam in the 100 free and he really had a fun race in that event on Friday.”
Ford took fourth place in the 100 free with a PR of 1:03.82. Ford got another PR with his eighth place in the 400 free (5:12.15), lowering his previous best time by 15 seconds. Ford lowered his best time in the 50 butterfly by 1.85 seconds and took 12th place in that event.
Hood River Valley Swim Team members Arpag and Frost also had success at MHCC. Arpag, a 2022 Hood River Valley High grad, dropped one second in the girls 50 free to get a PR of 23.68 seconds in that event.
Arpag will compete in the USA Swimming Futures Championship meet July 26-29 in Sacramento, Calif. Arpag, a sophomore at Linfield College, will compete in the 200 fly, 100 free and 100 fly.
Frost, 13, competed in six events in the boys age 13-14 division and he recorded top-10 finishes in five of the six. Frost took sixth place in the 200-meter backstroke with a HRVST record time. Frost broke the team record previously held by Scott Bergstrom, set in 2009.
Frost took seventh in the 400 free, he finished eighth in the 200 fly, he was sixth in the 400 IM and he was fourth in the 1500 free. Frost also took 11th place in the 200 IM, and he recorded PRs in five of six events.
