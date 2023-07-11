Ezra Blue Flight for Cancer scheduled for August HOOD RIVER — Deevonna Frasier is honoring her late grandson, Ezra Blue Duckwall, with a special fundraiser on Aug. 18 at the Mosier Twin Tunnels.

Auditions

July 16 — Rocky Horror, 4 p.m. at the Bingen Theater, 210 Oak St., Bingen. Big Britches production. If unable to attend, send video of audition song to info@bigbritches.org.

Community events

July 12 — Rhys Thomas Juggling Comedy Show, 5:30 p.m. at the Hood River Library. Juggling performer. For kids.

July 12 — Music and Magic in the Park: Eric Herman and the Puppy Dogs, 6 p.m. at The Dalles City Park, 707 Union St. The Dalles Public Library and Northern Wasco Co. Parks and Rec. Music for kids and adults.

July 12 — Lyle Community Council, 6:30 p.m. at the Lyle Activity Center; meets second Wednesday of the month.

July 13 — Sean Gaskell Performance and Demonstration, 6 p.m. at The Dalles Public Library, 722 Court St., The Dalles, Gaskell plays the kora, an ancient 21-stringed harp from West Africa. All welcome.

July 13 — High Prairie Bingo Night, 6-8 p.m. at 701 Struck Road (between Lyle and Centerville). Food and drinks for sale, cash prizes; minors must be accompanied by an adult 18 or over.

July 13, July 15, July 20 and July 22 — Puncturevine Pulling Volunteer Event, 8:30-11 a.m. at the Hood River Waterfront. With Hood River Soil and Water Conservation District. Info and register at www.hoodriverswcd.org.

July 15 — Free Circus Camp Performance, noon at Jackson Park. All welcome. Culmination of Circus and Performing Arts Intensive workshop by Empowered Movement Aerial.

July 15 — Family Movie Matinee, 2-5 p.m. at the Stevenson Community Library. Free.

July 16 — South Wasco County All-School Reunion, 1 p.m. at the Wasco County Fairgrounds in Tygh Valley. Please bring your own table service and lawn chairs. Family and friends are welcome.

July 17 — Planning Commission Public Hearing, 5:30 p.m. at 211 Second St., Hood River. In person or via Zoom. Hood River City Council is considering adoption of an ordinance establishing the Westside Urban Renewal area. Info at CityofHoodRiver.gov.

July 17 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. First and third Monday.

July 17-21 — Vacation Bible School, 9-11:30 a.m. at Gateway Church, 1111 Dry Hollow Road,The Dalles. For kids entering 1-6 grades. Registration forms at gatewaypc.org. Free.

July 17-21 — Vacation Bible School, 1-2:30 p.m. at Tucker Road Baptist Church, 1455 Tucker Road, Hood River. More info at www. trbaptistchurch.com.

July 18 — Red Yarn, 10:30 a.m. at The Dalles Library, 1 p.m. in Dufur and 3:30 p.m. in Maupin. Oregon-based family performer.

July 18 — Mid-Columbia Car Club Meeting, 5 p.m. social / 6 p.m. meeting at Spooky’s Pizza, 3320 W. Sixth, The Dalles. Meets third Tuesday of the month.

July 18 — Dementia Support Group, 6 p.m. at Columbia Basin Care, The Dalles. Hosted by Steve Watkins. For more information and details, visit hopedementiasupport.org. Meets every other Tuesday.

July 19 — Stay Healthy and On Your Feet (Free Fall Prevention Event), 10 a.m. to noon in the community meeting room at FISH Food Bank, 1130 Tucker Road, Hood River. How to reduce risk of falling (medications, footwear, home environment, etc.). Can bring med list to discuss with pharmacist. To sign up or for questions, contact Roni at 541-705-4870 or rhyde@gobhi.org.

July 19 — Snapdragon Yoga, noon at the Cascade Locks Library and 3:30 p.m. at the Parkdale Library. Themed yoga for children.

July 19 — DJ Zur Foam Party, 5:30 p.m. at the Hood River Library garden. Music, foam machines and ice cream. (Wear clothes that can get wet.) All ages.

July 19 — Music and Magic in the Park: Greta Pedersen & Mark Hanson, 6 p.m. at The Dalles City Park, 707 Union St. The Dalles Public Library and Northern Wasco Co. Parks and Rec. Music for kids and adults.

July 19 — Hidden History and Exhibit Reception: Oregon State Parks with Peter Marbach, 7 p.m. at The History Museum of Hood River County, 300 E. Port Marina Drive, Hood River. Oregon Historical Society commissioned Marbach to document many of Oregon’s 254 state parks. Free; $10 donation appreciated.

July 20 — Let’s Talk About End of Life and Death, 7-8:30 p.m. at Crush Cider Café, 1020 Wasco St., Hood River (meeting room). Free. With Carola Stepper.

July 21 — High Prairie Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the High Prairie Community Center, 701 Struck Road, Lyle. First and third Fridays of the month. More at 509-281-0971 or josh7harrison@gmail.com.

July 21 — United Way of the Columbia Gorge Concert & Live Auction, 5:30 p.m. at Bargeway Pub, 1535 Bargeway Road, The Dalles. Bands Huckleberry Road, Jessie Leigh. Proceeds benefit local nonprofits in the Gorge. Tickets at uwcg.ejoinme.org/uwjulyconcert, Bargeway Pub or The Dalles Chamber (cash sales); 21 and over.

July 22 — 31st Leon Berry/Dave Baker Memorial Golf Tournament, 8 a.m. shotgun start at the Indian Creek Golf Course. Major annual fundraiser for White Salmon Rotary. Sponsors and golfers, contact Matt Stone-berg, 541-550-8467, or matt.stoneberg13@gmail.com.

July 25 — Jay Frasier, 10:30 a.m. at The Dalles Library, 1 p.m. in Dufur and 3:30 p.m. in Maupin. Magic show, family-friendly.

July 25 — Dementia Support Group, noon via Zoom. Hosted by Christa Green. For more information and details, visit hopedementiasupport.org. Meets every other Tuesday.

July 25 — Ice Cream Social, 4-6 p.m. at The History Museum of Hood River County, 300 E. Port Marina Drive, Hood River. Free ice cream and museum admission. Fiber artists will demonstrate and teach fiber art techniques. Try your hand at knitting, spinning and more.

July 25 — Wildfire Preparedness Night, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Solera Brewery, Parkdale. Details and free registration at beav.es/TUE.

July 26 — Messy Field Day, 5:30 p.m. at the Hood River Library garden. Crafts and out-door fun. For kids.

July 26 — Music and Magic in the Park, 6 p.m. at The Dalles City Park, 707 Union St. The Dalles Public Li-brary and Northern Wasco Co. Parks and Rec. Music for kids and adults.

July 27 — Crop Talk, 5:30 p.m. at Blue Elk Farm & Vineyard, Husum. For farmers, ranchers and agricultural-focused professionals to network and learn from each other. Hosted by Gorge Grown Food Network and Underwood Conservation District. Register communications@gorgegrown.com or 541-490-6420.

July 28-29 — High Prairie Community Yard Sale and Mini Firehouse Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Maps at each location: 701 Struck Road (Community Center), 704 Centerville Highway (Old Fire Station) and 783 Centerville Highway.

July 29 — Columbia Riverkeeper Work Party, 9-11 a.m. at Nichols Natural Area, 1 Nichols Parkway, Hood River. Snacks and prizes. Help transform a former industrial site into a riparian habitat. RSVP at www.columbiariverkeeper.org/events/2023/volunteer-729-hood-river.

July 30 — Author Event, 3 p.m. at Cider Crush Café, 1020 Wasco St., Hood River. Book release, “Let Them Eat Dirt: Homemade Baby Food to Nourish Your Family” by Andrea Bemis. Hosted by Waucoma Bookstore; info at waucomabookstore.com.

Ongoing

Mondays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Voci Choir Rehearsals, 6:30-8 p.m. at Hood River Valley High School. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.

Mondays & Thursdays — Central Gorge Master Gardener Plant Clinic, 1-4 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to noon Thursday at OSU Extension Office, 2990 Experiment Station Drive, Hood River. Questions, samples may be dropped off Monday thru Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m., or email hood.osumastergardener@gmail.com.

Monday & Wednesday — Senior Meals, noon at The Pioneer Center, White Salmon. Doors open at 8 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.

Tuesday — Senior Meals, noon at the Lyle Lions Community Center. Doors open at 10 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.

Tuesdays — Senior Meals, 11 a.m. at Mt. Hood Town Hall, 6575 Mount Hood Highway, Mt. Hood-Parkdale. Meals served at noon. In conjunction with Hood River Valley Adult Center; suggested $5 donation.

Tuesdays — White Salmon-Bingen Rotary Club, noon to 1 p.m. Learn more at www.whitesalmon-bingenrotary.org, www.facebook.com/whitesalmonbingenrotaryclub, or email rotary.club.323@gmail.com.

Tuesdays — Wasco County Master Gardeners Plant Clinic, 2-4 p.m. at the Wasco County Extension Office. Bring home gardening questions.

Tuesdays — White Salmon Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m. at White Salmon’s City Park. Through Sept. 26.

Tuesdays — Overeater’s Anonymous, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Ninth and State streets, Hood River. For more info contact Rebecca at 510-861-2212.

Tuesdays — Al-Anon Meeting, 7 p.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 400 11th St., Hood River.

Tuesday & Thursday — Senior Meals, noon at the Goldendale Community Center. Doors open at 8 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.

Wednesdays — Radio Tierra Storytime, 9:30 a.m. on Radio Tierra 95.1 FM; songs, stories and announcements for all kiddos who haven’t begun school.

Wednesdays — The Dalles Rotary Club, noon via Zoom. Address: us02web.zoom.us/j/693639881?pwd=UFlNdWw2QTZGTURmRHVhY3VlZUQvQT09 (us02web.zoom.us).

Second Wednesday — Dufur Recreation District Meeting, 7 p.m. at Dufur City Hall. Visit website www.dufurcitypark.org for agenda and virtual attendance information.

Thursdays — Central Gorge Master Gardener Plant Clinics, 9 a.m. to noon at the OSU Hood River Extension office, 2990 Experiment Station Drive, Hood River. Public invited to ask home gardening questions for Master Gardener recommendations. Bring a sample or photo of the pest, plant disease of concern.

Thursdays — The Dalles Kiwanis Club Meetings, noon at Spooky’s; visitors welcome. Upcoming programs: July 13, Chamber of Commerce with Lisa Farquharson. Go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org/ or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook.

Thursdays — Thursday Night Bingo, 5:30 p.m. at Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth St., The Dalles. Doors open 4 p.m. Must be 18 or over. $10 minimum buy-in.

Fridays — Storytime in Cascade Locks and Parkdale, 10:30 a.m. at the library branches in those communities. Includes parent playgroups.

Fridays — Fun Friday, 3-4:30 p.m. at The Dalles Library. For kids 5-10 in the John and Jean Thomas Children’s Wing. Arts, crafts, games; each week is different and always fun.

Saturdays — Hood River Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fifth and Columbia parking lot, downtown Hood River (thru Nov. 18); Goldendale Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the lawn at the chamber, 903 E. Broadway (thru Sept 30); The Dalles Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at City Park, Union and E. Fifth St. (through Oct. 14).

Saturdays — Central Gorge Master Gardener Plant Clinic, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. as follows: Walmart, 2700 Wasco St., Hood River, first Saturday; Tum-A-Lum, 408 Highway 35, third Saturday; Hood River Supply, 1995 12th St., second and fourth Saturdays.

Saturdays — Bingo, 5:30-8 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth, The Dalles. Doors open 4 p.m.; new players should arrive by 5 p.m. Ages 8-18 must be accompanied by legal guardian. Minimum buy-in $6. Cash prizes, dinner concessions.

Saturdays — Bingo, 6 p.m. at the Hood River Elks, Third and Cascade. Elks/Knights of Columbus scholarship fundraiser supports scholarships and charities; 18 and older.

Sundays — Pickup Basketball, 1 p.m. at the Horizon Christian gym, Hood River. Players 18 and older, $3/visit.

Sundays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Jazz Collective Rehearsals, 4-6 p.m. at WAAAM. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.

Sundays — Cascade Singers Rehearsal, 7 p.m. at Zion Lutheran, The Dalles (10th and Union streets).