Founded in 2016 by classical pianist Hunter Noack, IN A LANDSCAPE: Classical Music in the Wild is an outdoor concert series where America’s most stunning landscapes replace the traditional concert hall. They bring a 9-foot Steinway grand piano on a flatbed trailer to National Parks, urban greenspaces, working ranches, farms, and historical sites for classical music concerts that connect people with each landscape.
To meet the acoustical challenges of performing in the wild, music is transmitted to concert-goers via wireless headphones. No longer confined to seats, you can explore the landscape, wander through secret glens, lie in sunny meadows, and roam old growth forests.
In the spirit of the Works Progress Administration’s (WPA) Federal Music and Theater Projects, which presented thousands of free concerts and plays in theaters, public spaces and parks across the country in the 1930s, IN A LANDSCAPE (IAL) events are offered primarily in rural communities for free or on a subsidized basis. Visit inalandscape.org for more information about this arts nonprofit.
For the first time, this unique show is coming close enough for Columbia Gorge residents to attend. Attend In A Landscape along the banks of the Deschutes at the Imperial River Co. lawn in Maupin on Sunday, Sept. 25 at 4:30 p.m. The concert is part of the Maupin 100 celebrations taking place this summer in honor of the town’s 100 year anniversary.
Tickets are on sale now at eventbrite.com, or find the link on the Maupin Area Chamber of Commerce website (maupinoregon.com) or Facebook page.
General admission tickets: $35
Good neighbor tickets: Free
There are a limited number of free Good Neighbor tickets available to South Wasco County residents; email coordinator@maupinoregon.com for details.
ID is required at check-in for all ticket holders.
Please note there are no cancellations, refunds, or exchanges. If you need assistance with your order, email the In a Landscape ticketing office attickets@inalandscape.org.
