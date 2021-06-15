Gorge Sports Schedule
June 15 –23
American Legion baseball
Tuesday, June 15: Oregon City at Columbia Gorge Hustlers (DH, 5 p.m.), Quinton St.
Thursday, June 17: Alpenrose at Columbia Gorge Hustlers (5 p.m.), Quinton St.
Saturday, June 19: Hodgen Distributing (Pendleton) at Columbia Gorge Hustlers (DH, 2:30 p.m.), Quinton St.
Monday, June 21: Silverton at Columbia Gorge Hustlers (DH, 5 p.m.), Quinton St.
Boys basketball
Tuesday, June 15: Pendleton at The Dalles; Hood River at Redmond; Trinity Lutheran at Dufur
Thursday, June 17: Ridgeview at The Dalles; Hood River at Crook County
Friday, June 18: Pendleton at Hood River
Saturday, June 19: Crosshill Christian at Dufur
Monday, June 21: IMC district playoffs: No. 6 seed at No. 3 seed; No. 5 seed at No. 4 seed
Girls basketball
Tuesday, June 15: The Dalles at Pendleton; Redmond at Hood River; Trinity Lutheran at Dufur
Thursday, June 17: Crook County at Hood River; The Dalles at Ridgeview
Friday, June 18: Hood River at Pendleton
Monday, June 21: IMC district playoffs: No. 6 seed Hood River at No. 3 seed Crook County; No. 5 seed at No. 4 seed
Swimming
Saturday, June 19: IMC District meet, Hood River Aquatics Center, noon
Boys Wrestling
Saturday, June 19: IMC District tournament, Prineville
Girls wrestling
Friday, Saturday, June 18-19: Regionals, TBD
Commented