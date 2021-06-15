Gorge Sports Schedule

June 15 –23

American Legion baseball

Tuesday, June 15: Oregon City at Columbia Gorge Hustlers (DH, 5 p.m.), Quinton St.

Thursday, June 17: Alpenrose at Columbia Gorge Hustlers (5 p.m.), Quinton St.

Saturday, June 19: Hodgen Distributing (Pendleton) at Columbia Gorge Hustlers (DH, 2:30 p.m.), Quinton St.

Monday, June 21: Silverton at Columbia Gorge Hustlers (DH, 5 p.m.), Quinton St.

Boys basketball

Tuesday, June 15: Pendleton at The Dalles; Hood River at Redmond; Trinity Lutheran at Dufur

Thursday, June 17: Ridgeview at The Dalles; Hood River at Crook County

Friday, June 18: Pendleton at Hood River

Saturday, June 19: Crosshill Christian at Dufur

Monday, June 21: IMC district playoffs: No. 6 seed at No. 3 seed; No. 5 seed at No. 4 seed

Girls basketball

Tuesday, June 15: The Dalles at Pendleton; Redmond at Hood River; Trinity Lutheran at Dufur

Thursday, June 17: Crook County at Hood River; The Dalles at Ridgeview

Friday, June 18: Hood River at Pendleton

Monday, June 21: IMC district playoffs: No. 6 seed Hood River at No. 3 seed Crook County; No. 5 seed at No. 4 seed

Swimming

Saturday, June 19: IMC District meet, Hood River Aquatics Center, noon

Boys Wrestling

Saturday, June 19: IMC District tournament, Prineville

Girls wrestling

Friday, Saturday, June 18-19: Regionals, TBD