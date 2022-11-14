Recently, veterans living at The Springs at Mill Creek in The Dalles gathered together in honor of Veterans Day and their service to our country. Pictured left to right starting with the back row are: Lewis Flint (U.S. Army, U.S. National Guard, Corporal), Bruce Witzel (U.S. Air Force, Staff Sergeant), T.O Morrow (Marine Corp., Corporal), Bob Wickwire (U.S. Navy, AK1njm), John Wilberding (U.S. Army, Corporal), Dick Scherzinger (U.S. Army, Corporal), Douglas Mcnab (U.S. Navy, Petty Officer 1st Class), Donald Marquiardt, Barbara (Bobbie) Fallon (U.S. Army, Lieutenant), John Hilderbrand (U.S. Navy, Seaman 1st Class), Lonn Holston (Air Force, Airman), Rick Bernards (U.S. Navy, Petty Officer 2nd Class) and Mary Ann Holsapple (U.S. Navy, Hospital Corpsman 1st Class).
