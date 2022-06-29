1922 — 100 years ago
Judging from local activity, the coming fall will witness quite a local boom in radio. Many are seeking information on the cost of sets and announce they will install radiophones as soon as the heavy summer work is over. Quite a number of local boys have been in competition to ascertain who could first make a long distance receiver and the honor goes to Leonard Thomson, who had advanced far enough with his set this week to “get” Seattle and listen in to the concert broadcasted by the Post-Intelligencer. — Hood River News
An advance of 2 cents a pound to the grower on all cherries delivered to the Oregon Growers association prior to last Saturday, was announced today by Manager C.R. Thompson. This is the first advance of the season and will be followed by further payments as returns come in. Seven cars of cherries already have been shipped to eastern markets by the cooperative, and two cars will go out tonight, Thompson said. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1942 — 80 years ago
Snow in the mountains, which from the eastern border of Hood River County are deeper this June than in many years, according to Forest Ranger Eric Gordon of Dufur, who was recently in the higher county near Lookout Mountain and Badger Lake. He found all roads to Badger Lake still blocked by deep snow and in some places the drifts were more than six feet deep. On the mountain road between Lookout and High Prairie, snow depth ranged from two to ten feet. — Hood River News
In common with all other communities throughout Oregon and the nation-at-large, retailers of The Dalles will observe a 15-minute “whiteout” here tomorrow noon and will sell nothing but savings stamps and bonds of the counter, beginning at 12 o’clock and ending at 12:15. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1962 — 60 years ago
The first step toward the paving of areas at two Hood River Schools and the purchase of a new school bus were approved by the board of directors of School District No. 3 during the past week. Monday evening, the board awarded the paving jobs to Interstate Paving Co. of The Dalles. The projects include playground areas at Coe and May Street schools. The jobs will cost an estimated $3,200. Purchase of a 73-passenger GMC bus, a used vehicle, was purchased from Byers Motor Co. for $12,035. — Hood River News
Operators of union barber shops in The Dalles said today they do not plan to raise prices to correspond with those in Portland. Barber Union Local 895 announced that haircut prices will remain at $1.75 for adults and $1.50 for children. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1982 — 40 years ago
Rain in the Mid-Columbia during cherry picking time is greeted with dismay by concerned orchardists. Last weekend’s raindrops were small enough in number to have caused negligible damage, however. About a quarter inch of rain was reported. Also in the cherry growers’ favor was the stage of development of the cherries, according to Dave Burkhart, agricultural extension agent. Most of the Lamberts aren’t to the picking stage. The early Royal Annes received from 1-3 percent splits in some areas, he said. — Hood River News
Weekend rain has caused some splitting of the fresh cherries but for the most part it appeared to be minor. Jack Thienes of The Dalles Cherry Growers said the most serous damage appears to be in the Mosier area, where orchards either got heavier rains of higher temperatures right after the rain. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
There is a new addition to medical facilities on Skyline Hill. This spring the White Salmon office of Klickitat County Mental Health and Alcohol Services moved into a mobile unit joining Skyline Hospital and Mid-Columbia Family Health Center at the site, a move officials say will enhance the working relationship between the three. The mental health and alcohol counseling and developmental disabilities services offered out of the former location in Bingen will continue at the new facility. The new location is handicap-equipped and also energy efficient. — White Salmon Enterprise
2002 — 20 years ago
The postage rate for first-class mail rises from 34 to 37 cents tomorrow, the third increase in 18 months. Three-cent “Star” stamps will be available to add to leftover 34-cent stamps. According to Hood River Post Office Supervisor Mike Winder, it’s mostly businesses that are interested in the three-cent stamps, since they buy their postage in bulk and have lots of leftovers. — Hood River News
Signs lauding the newly-formalized sister city relationship between The Dalles and Ikeda, Japan, were installed at two locations downtown. The signs were donated by Meadow Outdoor Advertising, which also created the artwork. — The Dalles Chronicle
On June 28, Ensign Mark Lampman, U.S. Navy, graduated from the Basic Seal (Sea, Land, and Air) training at the Naval Special Warfare Center in Coronado, Calif. Lampman is a former White Salmon resident. He graduated from Columbia High School in June 1995. After enlisting in the Navy, he attended the Naval Academy Preparatory School to strengthen his academic background while the Navy paid him approximately $1,000 a month. He graduated from the Naval Academy at Annapolis, Md., in June 2001. Out of 180 navy personnel who started the rigorous SEAL training, only 32 graduated, Lampman included. — White Salmon Enterprise
