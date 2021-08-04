1921 — 100 years ago
Occasionally stories have been told of calves running with deer and recently this habit has been confirmed by R.A. Collins of Dee Flat. Several weeks ago, Rory turned to young Jersey calves out with a large Holstein cow for her to raise. They were turned out on the west side of the West Fork of Hood River. Some days ago, Collins hiked out to see how the cow and calves were doing, but only found the cow and one calf. While searching for the missing calf, he found its track alongside that of a doe. On Sunday he again searched and suddenly came up on his cattle. To his surprise, a large doe was with them, together with the missing calf. — Hood River News
Gasoline prices at all cost points today dropped two cents a gallon. The general retail price is not 26 cents a gallon retail and 24 cents a gallon wholesale. Fuel oil is now down to 25 cents a barrel. Large stocks are reported on hand, with the market weak. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1941 — 80 years ago
Lofts & Son, who have been widening Railroad Street at the request of the city council, report that the work is now finished and the street is ready for paving. The Union Pacific Railroad, on whose property this street is located, recently agreed to pave the street to a width of 24 feet and will strt on this job to have it completed before the fruit season arrives. — Hood River News
The possibility that a bumper crop of wheat may tax Wasco county’s bulk grain facilities to the limit — and then some — was indicated here today as the 1941 harvest continued at top speed in this area. Littleton also disclosed that practically all farmers are requiring more sacks than they originally ordered, another indication of better yield. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1961 — 60 years ago
The Cascade Locks City Budget Committee set aside funds for a general 4% wage increase for non-union employees but to date the city council has not authorized any wage increases. Union employees, through their agent, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, have asked for a 4.1% wage increase and in addition have asked for a pension plan which would cost an additional 10%. In addition, the electrical workers have asked for two weeks’ vacation after five years and one additional day’s vacation for each year’s service up to a maximum of 20 days’ vacation. — Hood River News
The still-smoldering fire on Five Mile Creek southwest of The Dalles is expected to be almost completely secure by tonight as crews continue laboring on the east slope of the canyon. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1981 — 40 years ago
The massive stern wheel on the waterfront came one step closer to completion as the restoration crew began work on the paddles July 28. The stern wheel, 21 feet and 10 inches in diameter and 23 feet wide, is a gift from local resident John Hounsell to the Hood River County Museum. According to Hounsell, the stern wheel originally belonged to “The Henderson,” a ship built in 1900 by Shaver Transportation. It was rebuilt in 1912 but the ship was badly damaged in 1952 and was eventually wrecked for its metal.— Hood River News
MAUPIN — The skunks have moved in and lots of the residents of Maupin are about ready to move out and no one really seems to know what to do about the problem. Maupin residents have made complaints to the Wasco County sheriff’s office and to the state fish and wildlife departments about the overabundance of skunks in town this summer. The skunks are living under garages and old buildings and often come up onto the back porches and chase the domestic animals away from their food dishes. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
The City of White Salmon will proceed with advanced feasibility studies and permit application on its proposed mini hydroelectric plant, following action taken at the city council meeting July 22. During the same meeting, council members learned that under the recent electricity rate hike, the city’s bill for its 151 street lights went up from $786 to $1,141 per month. But since plans continue to move ahead on the Buck Creek hydroelectric site, the city may be producing its own power for such uses — plus have excess to sell for profit. — White Salmon Enterprise
2001 — 20 years ago
Sheer perseverance by a grassroots group may soon payoff with the installation of a traffic signal near a deadly Hood River crosswalk. With almost $200,000 pledged toward the project, the Highway 281/12th Street Safety Project Committee is nearing its goal for a stop light at the intersection of Brookside Drive and Eliot. — Hood River News
The first tier in a feasibility study of possible future improvements to the Columbia River Crossing between Hood River and Bingen/White Salmon is complete and lists several structural options, including an underwater tunnel. The study was conducted in response to concerns from local businesses and residents about the safety and viability of the existing Hood River Bridge. — The Dalles Chronicle
Due to a conflict of events, a 19,000-acre section of the Gifford Pinchot National Forest is facing an increasingly serious risk of fire. In an area north and east of Trout Lake, drought, insects, and disease are reportedly taking a sharp toll on conifer trees. That’s the word from U.S. Forest Service personnel who work in the area, and say they are worried by the trend. “It translates into considerable tree mortality,” said Rolando Mendez, wildlife biologist with the Forest Service. The odds of a fire taking off and becoming substantial appear to be increasing. — White Salmon Enterprise
