Mid-Columbia Community Concert Association presents The Four C Notes, a tribute band to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.
The band is set to perform Wednesday, Nov. 9 at The Dalles Civic Auditorium. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the Civic’s Club 22 providing food and drinks for purchase. The show begins at 7 p.m.
According to a press release, The Four C Notes are the Midwest’s only group dedicated to recreating the sound of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. The concert will feature songs by the group whose popularity was reignited by the Broadway show JERSEY BOYS. The Four C Notes are led by John Michael Coppola, who appeared in Chicago’s long running sit down production of the Broadway smash. The tribute features all of your favorite hits, including: “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like a Man,” “Workin’ My Way Back to You (Babe),” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You,” “Let’s Hang On,” and more.
Coppola, who understudied the role of Frankie Valli during the nearly three year run of the Chicago production, started The Four C Notes in 2013. “I was asked to create a 30-minute set for a wedding performed to music tracks. I hired three friends of mine from the Chicago theater and music scene, and it sort of took off from there,” said Coppola. “It was as if the universe said ‘Yes! Go with that instinct.’ The show has grown to 90 minutes and we’ve been busy ever since, having been blessed to perform at public and private events all over the country.”
Tickets cost $33 and are available at Klindt’s Booksellers, Lines of Designs, online at www.mccca.info, or at the door.
