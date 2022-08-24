The Dalles Archives Museum

Display of memorabilia from The Dalles Booster Girls, an all-girls athletic supportive organization from 1922 – 1974. According to Rymmel Lovell at the district archives museum, members took part in activities such as cheerleading and the drum and bugle corps.

 Kelsie Cowart photo

Every student is taught the subject of history in school, but not every student learns about the history of their own school. According to archives at The Dalles School District Archives Museum, education has been taking place in The Dalles since 1854, with 2022 marking 168 years of not only education, but sports teams, clubs, school plays, concerts, yearbooks, trophies, class pictures, uniforms, class rings, and so much more that have formed the history of The Dalles district schools, both past and present. A history that is currently being kept alive through the work of four volunteers: Rymmel Lovell, Joy Krein, Lynn Smith Gannon and Jerry Commander.

The Dalles Archives Museum

The Dalles Archives Museum volunteers (pictured left to right): Jerry Commander, Lynn Smith Gannon, Rymmel Lovell, and Joy Krein. 

Lovell, a former teacher at Joseph G. Wilson elementary school, is the curator of the district archives museum and has been involved since its inception in 2004. According to a document outlining the museum’s history, that was when then-superintendent Cheryl Crowely asked Lovell to coordinate a “celebration of education,” event, marking 150 years of education in The Dalles, as well as the closure of Districts 9 and 12 (which merged to become district 21). Historical items from each school were showcased for the celebration, which became the museum’s beginning displays.

The Dalles Archives Museum

Display of class rings and school pins ranging from 1906 – 1968.
The Dalles Archives Museum

A photo of The Dalles school district graduates, Class of 1906.
The Dalles Archives Museum

Display of Wahtonka High School Eagles memorabilia.
The Dalles Archives Museum

The Dalles Junior High Huskies Memorabilia Display.