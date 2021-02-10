Columbia Gorge News is following a variety of businesses adjusting to changes, and here in The Ale List, there is no shortage of businesses doing the same.
“Bundle up and enjoy your beer” — or cider or other drink, is an ethic that local places have met, if not mastered. The busy tents at Crush Cider Cafe last Sunday night were a welcome case in point. They’re making use of the parking lot directly in front of the entry way.
Double Mountain Brewery is an example of an establishment that had get a bit more creative. So with their friends across the street at Hood River Elks, they came up with a genuinely cool solution: Tables, and the parklets built for placement on the street last summer, were brought out of storage a month ago and are now popular seating across the street on a rented portion of the Elks parking lot.
“It’s worked out really well, we’ve had good response. Talking to you right now, we’re at about half capacity, which is pretty good for a Wednesday afternoon,” said brewery General Manager Phil Moulton.
“We are really appreciative of our partners at the Elks Lodge,” Moulton said, “and for all the patience from Elks members who have had some reduced parking as a result. We appreciate them sharing their space and hopefully they’ll come over and have something to eat or drink at the pub.”
“COVID has made many things in our community challenging, with business as usual impossible,” said Derek Larsen, Elks Exalted Ruler. “This arrangement with Double Mountain continues our symbiotic relationship history, allowing them the ability to serve more customers while adhering to outdoor dining restrictions related to COVID, while allowing the Elks to capture some revenue to offset our overhead while we are closed and riding out the storm."
Moulton said the Elks annex has added “some extra complexity” for hosts and servers. When there is ample seating choices, guests can seat themselves after checking in, either on the patio or across the street. Between the two areas, the choices come down to covered parklets with burners, uncovered with burners, and uncovered patio seats with no burners. Before seating and service — at this and any restaurant — customers should first check in at the host station. No phone reservations are taken; seating is via in-person wait list.
Bullwheel is here
Double Mountain’s new Bullwheel NW IPA, (6.1 ABV, 45 BUs) a collaboration with Mt. Hood Meadows, has been selling well for outdoor consumption at Mt. Hood Meadows’ Bullwheel Bar in the new Sahale Lodge. Bullwheel Bar is named for for component used to turn chair lifts; an actual bullwheel from Meadows’ early days adorns the bar entrance.
Other new and returning beers at Double’s Hood River pub: Westerly hoppy pilsner, on draft and bottles and, on tap, archival ales for some peak-winter enjoyment, including the 11th anniversary barrel-aged barleywine and Magdalena Obscura, a rum-barrel-aged stout.
Full Sail's ‘Haze of Gods’
Haze of the Gods Double IPA is the latest release in the craft brewery’s Strong Current Double IPA Series.
Deep in the Columbia River Gorge lies the Bridge of the Gods, a legendary name that inspired this new brew. Unprocessed but never unflavorful, Haze of the Gods Double IPA is hop-fueled expedition that’s juicy, balanced and never bitter, notes Full Sail Brewmaster Greg Doss in a press release.
“Haze of the Gods is dangerously drinkable,” Doss said of the ABV 8.5, 35 IBUs beer. “Brewed with Strata and Mosaic hops, Haze of the Gods has flavors of sun-ripened peach, passion fruit and mango.”
Second and State
Noticed some activity at the old Big Horse Brewery, Second and State in Hood River?
Welcome news, while not beer-related.
In November, Dr. Mendy Maccabee, a Hood River ear, nose and throat specialist, purchased the landmark building that was home since 1985 to Big Horse/Horsefeathers brewery and restaurant, created and operated by Randy and Susan Orzeck, The brewery and restaurant closed in May 2019 after a fire damaged the interior; after long efforts to refinance and start up again, the Orzecks decided to retire, leaving the fate of Big Horse in question.
What we can report is that the brew house of what was — formerly — Big Horse has been moved from the building, the Orzecks confirmed.
“It will stay around,” Randy said.
As to more? Watch this space. (Which should be a beer name ... and is! An IPA from Innate Brewers, Spearwood, Australia.)
Up and coming
In Cascade Locks, Gorges Beer Company’s pub-hotel-dogpark on WaNaPa Avenue looks on schedule to open in May. The three-story building at WaNaPa and S.W. Oneonta (though its official address is on S.W. Mary St.) visually echoes the angular peaks of the Cascade foothills looming over town. Gorges in its Portland location is already turning out delicious ales named for and imbuing the trails, rivers and mountains of the Columbia River Gorge, so it is a natural flow to the opening of a facility in Cascade Locks. The Gorges crew took social distancing standards into consideration and adjusted the layout and function of the restaurant and outdoor areas before construction started late in 2020.
