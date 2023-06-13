Summer reading

Rita Squires, Children Services coordinator for The Dalles-Wasco County Library, reads to young children and their parents at City Park in The Dalles during a previous summer reading event. 

 Mark B. Gibson photo

I can’t be the only one with vivid memories of visiting the Hood River Library branch on State Street multiple times a week to check out books and log my progress towards my reading goal (and collect any prizes) each summer during elementary school. That summer reading program was a highlight for my brothers and me, and one we took seriously.

These days, programs are all-age affairs, with something for everyone — like Hood River’s kickoff ice cream party, The Dalles’ Native American Storytelling event, or White Salmon’s Reptile Man performance. And yes, there are also prizes involved. For reading. Life is good.