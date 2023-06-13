I can’t be the only one with vivid memories of visiting the Hood River Library branch on State Street multiple times a week to check out books and log my progress towards my reading goal (and collect any prizes) each summer during elementary school. That summer reading program was a highlight for my brothers and me, and one we took seriously.
These days, programs are all-age affairs, with something for everyone — like Hood River’s kickoff ice cream party, The Dalles’ Native American Storytelling event, or White Salmon’s Reptile Man performance. And yes, there are also prizes involved. For reading. Life is good.
The annual summer reading program begins Wednesday, June 21 with a kickoff event at the Hood River branch at 5:30 p.m. There will be music, dancing and ice cream at this all-ages event.
Everyone is invited to sign up for the reading program beginning Tuesday, June 20. This summer, there will be performers and events in Hood River, Cascade Locks and Parkdale branches, and in the community of Odell, throughout the summer. All ages can earn prizes for reading. Details were set to be released June 13 (after print deadline); visit hoodriverlibrary.org for more information.
Summer reading kicked off June 13 at Wasco County Library branches. The whole family can sign up for summer reading to earn points and badges by logging your reading and attending programs. Use tickets for a chance to win prizes. Plus, everyone who earns 100 points this summer wins a finisher prize — you can choose free pizza or a Klindt’s Bookstore gift card. Sign up at www.wascocountylibrary.com/summer-reading.
Beginning crochet, 10 a.m. for kids and 2 p.m. for teens. Learn the basics: Chain stitch, single crochet, double crochet and how to finish off. Create a fun summer washcloth or small bag.
Painted jeans, 5:30 p.m. for adults. Learn how to dress up jeans using fabric paint. Bring your own jeans.
Native American Storyteller Jefferson Greene, 11 a.m. for all ages. Jefferson will share stories and songs of the Columbia Gorge and beyond, passed from generation to generation.
Charlie Williams: The Noise Guy, 10:30 a.m. for all ages. Williams is a vocal sound impressionist and kids’ comedian.
Messy Art, 2 p.m. for teens. Staff will be in the upper parking lot. Wear “get dirty” clothes. Paint with balloons and super soakers on really large canvas.
Find Your Writer Voice, 5:30 p.m. for teens and adults. With Frank Zafiro; learn the different ways to discover your voice as a writer with exercises and fun.
Rhys Thomas at City Park, 6 p.m. for all ages. Thomas will delight with his juggling skills and comedic talent.
At Fort Vancouver Regional Library branches in the Gorge, summer reading runs from June 15 through Aug. 15. Track your reading and other activities for a chance to win grand prizes. There are also free and fun programs (both in person and online) scheduled throughout the summer for all ages. For more information — or to track your progress — visit fvrl.org/summer-reading.
Yuki Origami — Baskets, noon online. Origami Instructor Yuki Martin shares the art of folding paper into decorative shapes and figures. Supplies needed: A piece of 8.5x11-inch paper and a cutting tool (such as scissors). All ages.
Reptile Man, 2 p.m. at the Stevenson Community Library. Richard the Reptile Man entertains as he teaches about reptiles. For ages 5-12 and families.
OMSI Virtual Indoor Star Party, 6 p.m. online. Go on a live virtual tour of the solar system and beyond. For ages 9-18 and families.
