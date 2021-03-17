The Steve Gates Memorial on the Hood River waterfront takes shape under the hands of the Natural Art Stoneworks crew from Odell. Reuben Valle forms a stone after sizing it up for placement, in the photo above.
The curved stone bench and plaza are in memory of the community advocate and former mayor who died in 2020, and are funded by donations collected by a group of Steve’s friends, loosely called the Friday Lunch Group. Look for detours along the trail while new benches and ramps are installed to create an expanded gathering place.
Spokesman Jon Davies said the assets will honor Gates by enhancing a beach where he helped mentor hundreds of young paddlers and sailors for decades. General contractor is DKB Limited, design by Walker Macy Architecture; DeHart Excavation, Schuepbach Concrete and FLI Landscaping are sub-contractors.
Commented