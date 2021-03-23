A yellow bellied marmot, or "rock chuck," looks out from among the rocks in Dallesport. A large ground squirrel, adults weigh 7-11 pounds. They feed on a wide variety of plants, and hibernate for 9 months of the year.
This year our dine and drink business locations throughout the Gorge have suffered with closures. You can help support your favorites by purchasing take out and gift cards. Many of these business will offer curb-side delivery and some will deliver to your home. Let’s keep the Gorge going strong!
