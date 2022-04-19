The eighth annual Skamania County Reads kicked off April 1 with copies of this year’s title, “The Music of Bees,” available at the Stevenson Community Library, 120 N.W. Vancouver Ave. Once you’ve read the book, you’re asked to bring it back to the library so others can read it, too.
This year’s book selection is the debut novel of Eileen Garvin, a writer and beekeeper living in Hood River. “’The Music of Bees’ is about the power of friendship, compassion in the face of loss and finding the courage to start over and stand up (at any age) when things don’t turn out the way you expect,” said a press release.
Events include:
May 2-31 — Gallery Exhibit, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Featured artists include Dawn Nielson, Derek Leistiko, Gabrielle Iverson, Kaitlyn Conrath, and Kim Puckett with works inspired by pollinators, the Columbia River Gorge and “The Music of Bees.”
May 3 — Book group, 5:30-7 p.m.
May 14 — Basic Beekeeping Presentation, 1-3 p.m. by Charlie Vanden Heuvel of Columbia Gorge Beekeepers Association.
May 18 — Pollinator Seed Bombs, 3-5 p.m., co-hosted by WSU Extension and teen 4-H volunteers.
May 21 — Plant and Seed Swap, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., co-hosted by Stevenson Grange and Stevenson Farmers Market.
May 26 — Author Visit: Eileen Garvin, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; talk by the author followed by a book signing.
For more information, call the library at 509-427-5471 or visit at fvrl.org/skamania-county-reads.
