The Original Wasco County Courthouse has opened its doors for the 2022 season as of May 5. The historic structure is located at 410 W. Second Place in The Dalles and has become “a popular stop for tourists learning about Northwest history,” according to a museum press release.
The building is open May through September on Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is also open to the public on American Empress Hop on Hop Off tour days.
Admission is $3 per adult, $2 for ages 12-18, $2 per person for organized tours, and $1 for children ages 6-12. School groups are excepted but donations are appreciated.
Members are not charged admission fees, and special events like the annual History Forum are free to the public.
For further information, leave a message at 541-296-4798 or send an email to OriginalCourthouse@gmail.com.
Commented