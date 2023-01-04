Happy New Year! If your new year’s resolution is to get more involved in the community, you’ll have plenty of opportunities starting this month:
Lyle Community Council meetings are now the second Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the Lyle Activity Center. The next meeting will be Wednesday, Jan. 11 — both in person and via Zoom.
Columbia Grange No. 87 meets on the second Saturday of the month at the grange hall on Old Highway 8 beginning at 11 a.m., with a potluck to follow at noon. New members are welcome.
Lyle Twin Bridges Historical Museum meets at the corner of Fourth and Klickitat Street on the second Tuesday of the month beginning at 4:30 p.m.
Lyle Lions hosts its monthly pancake breakfast Saturday, Jan. 7 from 7-10 a.m. Prices have increased to $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12; those 5 and under still eat for free. The Lyle Lions Community Center is at Fifth and State streets (Highway 14), and all are welcome to enjoy omelets, ham and eggs cooked to order and, of course, pancakes.
Those wishing to join Lyle Lions — club meetings at the Lyle Lions Community Center are the first and third Mondays of the month at 6 p.m. For more information, call 509-365-2921.
Lyle Lions also hosts Senior Lunch every Tuesday at the Lyle Lions Community Center — everyone is invited to attend. Cost is $3.50 for seniors 60 and over, and $6.50 for everyone else.
Strong Women exercise program happens every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Lyle Activity Center from 8-9:15 a.m. Those interested in more information are welcome to join one of the sessions, or give Debbie McDonald a call at 509-365-6813.
Lyle Fire Department business meetings are held every fourth Thursday of the month at the fire department beginning at 7 p.m. These are open to the public. The department also hosts its “Fire Drill” on the first and third Thursdays of the month beginning at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome to come check it out — and new volunteers are always welcome.
And the Lyle Schools school board hosts meetings on the fourth Wednesday of each month beginning at 6 p.m. in the board room, 625 Keasey Ave.
•••
Do you have young children? Three new parent support groups are being offered in the Gorge — and children are welcome to attend. The schedule is as follows:
Tuesdays — Skamania County Community Health, 10 a.m.
Wednesdays — The Dalles Public Library, 10 a.m.
Thursdays — Mugs Coffee, Bingen, 10 a.m.
•••
Old Lyle Elementary School Supporters (OLESS) is looking for motivated and helpful board members. This is an all-volunteer, non-profit group “working together to preserve and maintain the Old Lyle Elementary School building and park as an activity center and green space to improve the quality of life for the Lyle community” (www.lyleactivitycenter.com). Meetings are typically the second Monday of the month beginning at 5 p.m. at the Lyle Activity Center; email lyleactivitycenter@gmail.com for details.
The Lyle Activity Center is located on the corner of Highway 14 and Third Street; the main entrance is on Third Street near Klickitat Street.
•••
Lyle Community Council has reported that, thanks to some very cold weather at the end of December, an emergency warming shelter was opened with local support.
“Many thanks to the community members who stepped up to make the emergency warming shelter a reality,” said a press release. “The shelter would not have existed without Brian, Claire, Don, Gigi, Heather, Jeff, Jim, John, Julie, Kelly, Linda, Lisa, Patty, Twila and others with strong support from the Lyle Activity Center, Lyle Fire & Rescue District 4 and a number of generous and timely donors.
“Our community now has a template to improve upon for future emergency winter shelter needs. If you would like to be on the volunteer list for future emergency shelter opportunities, please message us! No one deserves to be out in the extreme cold, whether due to power outage, furnace failure, housing status, etc.”
To help, email lylecouncil@gmail.com.
•••
•••
